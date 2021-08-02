JJ Says: Breeze softball, Leghorn baseball, National Little League are special

Not all tournaments are created equal.

Summer is a time for youth tournaments. The Little League tournaments that could send a team to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, are the most prominent, but travel ball teams in baseball and softball play only in tournaments. In addition, there are summer tournaments for soccer, lacrosse, basketball – almost any competitive sport.

Some are more important and prestigious than others. Three Petaluma teams have played and won tournaments that are the most prestigious in their worlds, and two are on the brink of even greater accomplishments.

The Steal Breeze 14-under girls softball team recently won the Western USA National Championship Tournament. As a traveling team, the Steal Breeze summer is spent playing in a series of tournaments. They played in six this summer, winning two and finishing second in two, a remarkable achievement considering the caliber of the competition in each of those tournaments.

What made this team historically special was winning the USA Western National Championship Tournament. When it counted in bracket play, the Petaluma girls went undefeated against the best girls teams in their class from throughout California. It is the highest level tournament in which they could compete. It is always dangerous to say “first ever” or “best ever,” but from what I can find out, the year’s team was the first Steal Breeze team in any age group to win the Western National Tournament.

Another team reaching big deal country is the Petaluma American Legion team. The high school-aged team has carried well the legendary name Leghorns over the past decade. Under the leadership of Casey Gilroy they have been an almost automatic first or second finisher in the post-season Area Tournament, earning advancement to the State Tournament.

This year, with St. Vincent baseball coach Spencer Finkbohner in charge, the Leghorns have not only won Area, but also State. Now things really get difficult as the Petalumans return to Fairfield to play in the West Region Tournament. Involved in that tournament are state champions from Utah, Hawaii, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada.

The competition is intense. The payoff is great – a trip to Shelby, North Carolina, and the American Legion World Series. Since we are talking about the American Legion, the pomp and ceremony is great with all sorts of perks and accolades for the players involved. The Regional Tournament started with a sit-down dinner for players and coaches the night before play started on Wednesday.

Then there is the Petaluma National Little League All-Star team.

The Little Leaguers have traveled a path that would make an episode of “World’s Most Dangerous Highways” to get to the West Region Tournament in San Bernardino. To reach the magnificent Little League complex in Southern California, the Petalmans had to win District, Section and Division tournaments, each more difficult than its predecessor.

They accomplished that task with only one loss along the way. Not that it was easy. There were close games, come-from-behind wins and games where they had to hold on for their survival. But, they got it done.

Now they are one tournament win from reaching a pinnacle that only one Petaluma team, the 2012 team, also from the Petaluma National League, has ever achieved – The Little League World Series.

This version of the Nationals will have a slightly better chance than the original. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no international component to this summer’s World Series. To compensate, Little League officials are advancing two teams from each of the nation’s eight regions to the World Series.

No matter what happens in San Bernardino, the 2021 Petaluma National Little League All-Star team has had a historic season.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)