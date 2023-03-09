For the last 20 years or so I have covered, observed and been involved in high school sports in Petaluma. There is a reason sports reporting is called “the toy box” of journalism. It is, especially on the local level, literally fun and games. I generally deal with the good side of student activity.

That doesn’t mean I am blind to the dark side. I’ve seen racism. I’ve seen mindless vandalism, I’ve seen temper tantrums. I’ve seen violence. I’ve seen ugly.

But mostly I’ve seen competition. I’ve seen camaraderie, I’ve seen sportsmanship and I’ve seen true love between teammates.

I’ve seen umpires cursed and assaulted. I’ve also seen how the Casa Grande girls soccer players reacted with class and poise after they lost last week in the semifinals of the CIF NorCal playoffs.

I’ve never seen any of the ugly escalate to the point where someone dies. It is well beyond my pay grade to understand what happened at Montgomery High School, why or how it happened. I can’t even understand how a student can be attacked in the classroom, let alone how a student can be killed anywhere on campus.

What I do feel qualified to discuss is the effectiveness of school resource officers on high school campuses.

According to officials, the reason the program ended in Petaluma schools was because of a lack of funding. Most recently, in 2019, a state grant that paid for the program expired and funds were no longer available.

Public agencies, like private businesses, have to make tough decisions about how to allocate funds. But funds can always be reallocated, and in my opinion the decision to halt the use of officers on campus was a bad one.

Make no mistake, school resource officers are cops. They are police officers on special assignment. They are not “narcs.” They are not on campus to make arrests or to harass the kids. They are on campus to protect the students, defuse problems before they can grow and be a liaison between the police and the students.

Caring and concerned police officers like John Antonio and Dan Miller made a big difference when they served as school resource officers. Antonio continues to work with students as head football coach at Casa Grande. Miller was deeply involved in, and helped coach, the Casa baseball program.

These officers, and others like them, are not on campus to make students feel like prisoners or to bully or intimidate them, although sometimes enforcement is needed to protect students and faculty. Teachers shouldn’t have to be the enforcers.

High school age can truly be the best years of a person’s life. It can also be years of trouble, despair, confusion and emotional turmoil. This has always been the case, dating back to my own formative years when I and my peers – the grandparents of today’s teens – were making our own mistakes.

COVID-19 was a game-changer, robbing today’s students of two or three years of much of the fun that helps mitigate the stress and anxiety of being a teenager. It made being a burgeoning adult even more difficult than ever. There are times when a young person needs help and times when they need a firm hand to protect themselves and others from their own immature actions and mistakes.

My middle name isn’t Pollyanna. I know not all teens are model citizens. There are bullies, racists and troublemakers right on our own campuses. I firmly believe they are a very small minority. The majority of our students are kind, caring and intelligent young people.

School resource officers can be an effective tool in helping those who are troubled, dealing with the miscreants, and protecting all.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.