Call it a miracle in a mask.

Someway, somehow we managed to have a sports season. It wasn’t normal. It wasn’t perfect, but Petaluma preps managed to have a season. Teams shared fields, shared practice time, and in the case of St. Vincent, even shared players.

I’ve said before, and I will say again, that all who are involved in high school sports owe a huge thank you to local administrators from the schools to the principals to the athletic directors who worked so hard to struggle through the often conflicting maze of orders, suggestions and protocols laid down from state, county, CIF and NCS officials. Even the courts got involved. Through it all, it was local administrators who made it all work.

I had a discussion with Casa Grande Athletic Director Rick O’Brien, who is also Vine Valley Athletic League commissioner, just as spring madness was about to begin. At the time, the ruling had just come down that indoor sports were being added to the mix. He had about two weeks to work out details for not only Casa, but for the entire VVAL.

We discussed all the obstacles facing the league and schools - schedules, playing fields, practices, COVID protections, transportation. The list seemed endless. After the discussion, his conclusion was - “We will make it work.”

And they made it work. It wasn’t easy. The biggest problem was the one we have been dealing with for more than a year – COVID-19. Despite a vaccine, isolation, mask wearing and dedicated front-line workers it is not going away without a battle. To sports administrators’ credit, they strictly enforced quarantine protocols. A positive test not only quarantined the effected team, but their opponents as well. There were more of those incidents than we would like to acknowledge. The precautions resulted in a containment of positive cases despite the continued presence of the pestilence.

Coaches, while continuing to be advocates for their teams, managed to hold things together despite the scrambled schedules, limited players and lack of playoffs and and league championships.

But, the biggest salute, one worthy of a 21-gun salvo, belongs to the players.

Almost every young athlete I have talked to during the spring season that was too long for some and too short for others had the same bottom-line comment. “I was just glad to be playing.” It didn’t matter if they were playing for a championship squad like the Casa Grande High School baseball team or one that struggled. Everyone was just happy to be back on the field or in the gym again.

Many players missed an entire season last year, and so were especially enthused to be back in action mode this spring.

Some of our teams were ultra-committed, battling for titles they will always remember, but never receive. Others used the season as essentially a stepping stone to prepare them for next season when there will, hopefully, be adequate practice time, set schedules and full rosters.

Although players had every right to resent what might have been, they rarely grumbled, expressing appreciation for what they were able to have and enjoying every game in its own right. In many ways they handled the extraordinary circumstances better than many adults.

All the young athletes who enjoyed a tumultuous spring are be commended, but especially the seniors who showed class, composure, versatility and durability like no other class before them and, prayerfully, no other class to follow them.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)