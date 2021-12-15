JJ Says: Callan Tournament about more than basketball

Fifteen years ago, I promised the parents of Brett Callan that I would try my best not to let people forget who the Brett Callan in the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament was and the importance of the message they deliver each December prior to the start of the tournament. I admit that, try as I might, I don’t always keep my promises, but this is one I have honored for each of those 15 years.

Brett Callan was a 16-year-old Casa Grande high school student who loved basketball and played the game with an infectious zeal. He loved, and was loved by his family and his teammates. I’ve used this line before, but it is worth repeating - Brett Callan was what high school sports and high school athletics are all about.

He died in 2004 shortly after the Mustang he was riding in left the roadway and, in an eye blink, was shattered in a nearby field alongside a country road. Brett and two classmates were injured. The two girls survived their injuries. Brett did not. The driver suffered only minor injuries, but his life was changed forever.

As I say every year, I tell the story of Brett Callan not to dredge up old hurts or revive memories that are now 17 years old. I tell the story to once again remind young drivers – actually all drivers – that they must accept responsibility when they slide behind the wheel. Equally important, young people must make wise decisions about who and when they decide to accept a ride.

Many people maintain that vehicles are a method of transportation, not a toy. I don’t necessarily buy that. I have been a car enthusiast all my life. I appreciate vehicles for their beauty and craftsmanship. No offense, but I look at a Volkswagen Bug and gag. I look at a Cadillac and swoon.

I have had my fair share (and them some) of muscle cars. I now drive a Ford hybrid and smile when I pass a gas station. Brett and his father, LJ Callan, were restoring a 1972 Chevy Nova when Brett died.

The issue is not about cars. It is about responsibility. Whatever vehicle is used, it must be used responsibly.

That is the message LJ, his wife Julie and Brett’s sister, Heather, deliver each year to teams participating in the Brett Callan Tournament. Year, after year, they visit each team once during the tournament, delivering the message of not only driving responsibly, but making wise decisions in life.

It is a message that cannot be stated too strongly or too often. Just as the Callan Tournament kicks off the holiday season for students, it also kicks off a season of remembrance and the lessons to be learned from Brett Callan – the way he lived his young life with enthusiasm and dedication to his family, friends and his sport must not be forgotten.

Nor should we ever forget the lessons to be learned from his passing. It is a sobering thought in this time of joy, but it is one that not only young people, but we all, should remember each time we get into a vehicle.

Brett’s friends and teammates have graduated and scattered, but there are many still in the area who recall him and James Forni, the coach who started the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament. The coach wanted to not only honor an outstanding basketball player, but a special person.

It was Forni, who taught Brett, and so many other young people, about the love of the game and the courage to face life’s challenges.Cancer robbed us of his shining presence at the too-young age of 35, but not before he initiated the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament.

It is a great tournament, with great high school basketball, but it is also a remembrance of an exceptional young athlete and the legacy of a special coach.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)