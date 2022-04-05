JJ Says: Casa baseball family produces three new Major Leaguers

I wasn’t here when the Casa Grande baseball family was formed under the leadership of patriarch Bob Leslie. Hard to think of a man who died at age 31 as a patriarch, but everyone agrees that the current Casa Grande baseball family began with Leslie whose courageous battle with cancer was an inspiration that ranged well beyond the Redwood Empire.

I came after Leslie’s passing, but I have seen his legacy. I’ve seen the way Paul Maytorena and his coaches bonded in a way that would have made the Musketeers proud. Since I have been following Casa Grande baseball over the past decade, it has truly been one-for-all and all-for-one among its coaching staff.

Not that there haven’t been problems, squabbles and changes, but there has also been continuity, camaraderie, success and a whole lot of fun.

Maytorena’s record ranks with the best ever for a baseball coach in the North Bay. His teams won 406 games, while losing just 136, a winning percentage of .750. His teams won eight Sonoma County League championships and were runner-up five times. After moving to the NBL, his Gauchos won three championships and was runner-up once in five seasons. His teams won six North Coast Section titles and finished runner-up four times.

Maytorena was replaced by former Casa Grande player Chad Fillinger who guided the Gauchos to two league championships in two years in two different leagues before he stepped down from the head coaching position to devote more time to his family. He remains the Casa pitching coach.

Pete Sikora, another former Casa Grande player, has followed Fillinger. He has yet to win a championship only because during last year’s COVID-19 spring there was no championship to be won, even though the Gauchos had a 15-3 record and were unbeaten in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

It is in this environment that Anthony Bender, Justin Bruihl and Spencer Torkelson spent the adolescence of their baseball life. Now, although still young in calendar years, they have reached young adulthood as athletes and, to say that life is good would be like saying the Pacific Ocean is big.

All three have reached the pinnacle. Bender and Bruihl, both pitchers, have already thrown a Major League pitch. Their names will forever be enshrined in The Baseball Encyclopedia; The Complete and Official Record of Major League Baseball. No matter what happens from here, they are among the honored few who are forever pat of baseball history.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, Torkelson will add his name to the book.

And don’t overlook Jonny Gomes who played in the Majors from 2003 through 2016. He was the trailblazer for the three young players following in his footsteps.

You will read the phrase, “Living the Dream” often scrawled on sports pages when the three are discussed, but it is not a dream. It is real, and it was not easily achieved. It was earned through hard work, dedication and sacrifice.

Their Casa Grande experience was certainly not the sole reason Bender, Bruihl and Torkelson have reached the pinnacle. They were also the product of a Petaluma Little League program that not only provides excitement for hundreds of youngsters each spring, but also gives those youngsters a sound start to their baseball lives.

Then came refining at college. Both Bender and Bruihl benefited greatly by time spent at Santa Rosa Junior College where they gained the skill, the momentum and motivation to continue their sometime arduous climb through the Minor Leagues.

Torkelson went straight from Bob Leslie Field to Arizona State University where quickly made the transition from high-level high school to high-level college play and has just as quickly climbed the professional ranks with really just one full season of Minor League experience. That, of course, doesn’t include the countless games in collegiate leagues, with the U.S. National team, fall ball, instructional leagues and spring training.

Bruihl, Bender and Torkelson have been blessed with not only natural talents, but, perhaps more importantly, the determination and drive to push themselves to the top.

Their journeys may have all started in Little League and been enhanced by help along the way, but each of them were aided, abetted and adopted by a second family of coaches and friends at Casa Grande High School .

Torkelson, Bender and Bruihl have their individual stories, but a common thread in their careers was the time they spent as members of the Casa Grande baseball family. It sounds trite, but it is true.

