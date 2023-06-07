The season is over, but the success might not be finished yet.

The 2023 Casa Grande High School baseball season came to a disappointing ending last Saturday before a large sun-drenched crowd surrounding the Casa diamond where the Gauchos were beaten by St. Ignatius from San Francisco 3-0 in the finals of the NorCal playoffs.

Many adjectives have been used to describe the Casa Grande season. “Historic” seems to be the most popular. To call the current team the “greatest” is probably pushing things, only because Casa Grande has had so many great teams through the years.

But, this is the first team from Petaluma to win a NorCal playoff game, and the Gauchos won two. It also won a North Coast Section championship in an expanded 16-team bracket. To me that is an even bigger accomplishment than the two NorCal wins. This is only the second year for those playoffs and Petaluma High participated last year, although it lost in the first round.

I’m not downplaying the NorCal playoffs. Inevitably they will expand into a true state championship playoff. Many will probably disagree, but, for an old schooler like myself, winning a section pennant is, for now, still the ultimate.

That doesn’t for an eyeblink diminish what Casa Grande did in NorCal. To defeat Live Oak from Morgan Hill 6-0 and a very good Pleasant Valley team 9-6 on its home diamond after a three-plus hour bus ride to Chico were major accomplishments.

The end came in a 3-0 loss to St. Ignatius in a game where the magic, which had touched the Gaucho bats throughout the playoffs, disappeared. It obviously had a lot to do with the Wildcats’ young pitchers Archer Horn and Beau Schaffer, the former a freshman and the latter a sophomore. They are good, but Casa Grande was, several times, within a hit of changing the result.

I’m in no position to crown the 2013 team the Casa Grande baseball G.O.A.T. There have been too many excellent Gaucho teams through the years, but this spring’s team certainly belongs in the discussion. By the end of the year, the last game aside, Casa was hitting from top to bottom in the batting order. The Gauchos pitched and played defense from start to finish.

Here is the scary part. Next season’s team might be even better.

Casa Grande loses a few important seniors - players like Elijah Sullivan, Jack Lundberg, Jordan Giacomini and Wyatt Abramson. But the majority of the players will be back.

Casa Grande had five players receive All-Vine Valley Athletic League notice, including league Most Valuable Player Austin Steeves. All five are juniors and should be back next season. Two other key players on this season’s championship team, second baseman, soon to be shortstop Danny Mercado and pitcher Brady Laubscher are both sophomores.

Of course, the return of Steeves is immense. We will be hearing a lot more from him in the future. I’ve seen a lot of good pitchers over the years, including Petaluma High’s Aaron Davainis, who has just completed his high school career and is now headed to Cal. Steeves ranks right up there with the best. What he did in the finals of the NorCal playoffs, striking out eight of the 10 batters he faced against St. Ignatius, was phenomenal.

There were only a few tears after the Casa playoff loss to St. Ignatius. Most of the sorrow the end of each season comes from the knowledge that with the end of the season comes the end of the team and the comradery and friendships that made it special.

This season’s team was special, but it might not be over.

Toss in some players from a junior varsity team that was 16-5 and 8-2 against VVAL opponents, and 2024 has the makings of another special team.

Of course, there are no guarantees. Things can happen. The ball and fate can take some funny bounces. It is difficult to climb as high as the Gauchos did this year, but it may be even more difficult to reach that peak again.

That’s in the future. For right now, I steal from that “historically” great entertainer Bob Hope – “Thanks for the Memories.”

