JJ Says: Casa grils basketball coach brought a passion for the game

I have been blessed during my time at the Argus-Courier to have a multitude of great coaches to work with. Not all, but most, have been honest and open about their teams and players, understanding it has never, and never will be my intent, to intentionally harm any player.

I want to be as honest as I can be, while understanding that I am dealing with kids, teens and young adults who are playing for the love of the game and the love of their teammates who play those games.

Young people make mistakes. Sometimes we have to report those mistakes and make them public, but sometimes, I freely admit I pull my punches instead of adding embarrassment to an already difficult situation. There are times I I even caution coaches and players about sayubg something in the heat of the moment I know will come back to haunt them.

The late, great James Forni used to begin every post Casa Grande High School basketball game conversation with, “This is off the record.” Of course, he would then outline in detail the good, bad and indifferent of the game and leave it to me to sort out what I could, and would use in the story.

Perhaps, the most honest coach I’ve ever dealt with is Dan Sack, who recently stepped down as head girls basketball coach at Casa Grande. I always knew where I stood with Dan, who avoided the hyperbole of many coaches whose teams consist of nothing but all-leaguers. Dan would evaluate his players honestly, trusting me not to embarrass either him or the players. It was something I appreciated.

I didn’t use a lot of the information Sack provided, not because it was inflammatory or controversial, but because I didn’t understand what he was saying. Sack has an exceptional understanding of basketball. Some of our discussions must have sounded like a professor with a PhD talking to a sixth grader. I give myself some credit by upgrading my basketball education from the second-grade level. It was always fascinating when Sack detailed his famous press defense, but it was also a bit frustrating trying to keep up with him.

Sack had a passion for the game that went a degree or two hotter than many coaches. He not only understood the game, his commitment was infectious. You couldn’t be around him without feeling his absolute commitment to the game and his teams.

We did not always agree. I didn’t have the understanding to ever challenge his on-court strategies. What I did challenge him on was his commitment to playing the toughest competition available.

Every coach on any level is dependent on the talent of his/her players. The great American philosopher Lawrence Berra, when assuming the position of manager of the New York Yankees, was asked what makes a good manager. “Good players,” he said.

Sack has coached some good, very good and even great players over his 28 years at Casa Grande, but there were some teams that were not overly talented. Regardless of the talent level, he scheduled the best teams that would play him, often traveling to the East Bay, where the talent is among the best in the state.

He was right, of course. I’ve ssen the Gauchos get smacked by 50 or more points early in the season, and come back to make the North Coast Section playoffs.

When Sack and Petaluma High’s legendary Doug Johnson brought their teams together, the excitement in whichever gym they were playing was electric. I mean, it was like sticking a fork in a toaster. There were times when the crowds for girls games would match or surpass the draw for the boys encounters.

Sack was a year-round coach, running the North Bay Chicks youth program and coaching younger Gaucho players and soon-to-be Gauchos during the summer.

And, like many coaches, he did it all while making a living to support his family, something we too often forget about coaches.

He will be greatly missed.

I know that when I finally get to see the Casa girls play again, I’m going to call for a time out with 30 seconds left in the game and shout, “Dan told me to do it!”