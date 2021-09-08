JJ Says: Casa’s Porteous had a lot of help in setting NCS passing record

I’ve been watching high school football for 60 years, dating back to my own prep days at Santa Rosa High School when I realized that my boyhood dreams of athletic stardom were best realized in the stands rather than on the playing field. I have been reporting on games for 58 years, going back to the time when I took a few freelance assignments from the Press Democrat while attending Santa Rosa Junior College.

I have spent about 30 of the next 50 years reporting professionally on high school football from Marin to the Oregon Coast. In all those years and all those games, I have never seen anything like what I saw last Friday night.

A little context: A game where a team totals 200-plus yards is considered OK; a 300-yard game usually means a winner and a 400-yard game is exceptional.

Last Friday night at Maria Carrillo, Casa Grande senior quarterback Jacob Porteous passed for 647 yards. Not only had I never seen anything like it, I had never heard of anything like it. Pick a way to describe his performance – incredible, awesome, crazy, extraordinary, spectacular. I just call it unbelievable because I still don’t believe it.

According to Cal-Hi Sports and MaxPreps, the yardage total is the fifth highest ever in California and the best ever in the North Coast Section and the Bay Area. The old NCS mark was set by Noah Davis of St. Bernard’s of 614 yards in 2019.

And, Porteous’ record is legitimate. There were a few dump offs, but mostly the throws were downfield to wideouts going long, and his throws were spot on. When quarterbacks get out of whack, their throws tend to go high. Porteous was in whack all night.

The senior was special (and that is an understatement), but something like what happened in Casa Grande’s 49-35 win is not a one-man show.

It begins with head coach John Antonio and his assistants who have a wide-open spread offensive scheme, and knew exactly how to attack the Maria Carrillo defense.

“It is no secret, we are a passing team,” said Antonio. You think?

Porteous passed 52 times. He completed 29.

A quarterback also needs time to throw, and the Gaucho offensive line is big, strong and knows how to pass block individually and collectively. It is hard to know how well the behemoths can move to run block because Casa has yet to run the football. They rushed just 15 times while scoring 7 touchdowns against Maria Carrillo. Against the Pumas, the front line protected its quarterback like he was the last bottle of hand sanitizer on the shelf. He had more time on his hands than a commuter on Highway 37. And, there are a lot of the big guys. Casa Grande can pretty much go two-deep all the way across its front.

Senior Colin Patchet (6 foot, 2 inches and going to get bigger) and sophomore Kodi Cornelius (6-foot, 255 pounds as a 10th grader) are dominators.

Of course, someone had to catch Porteous’ 29 completions, and Casa Grande has three outstanding receivers in Marcus Scott (11 catches, 191 yards), Shane Runyeon (7 catches, 204 yards) and Caden Cramer (7 catches, 204 yards). When they weren’t turning Maria Carrillo defenders inside out, they were going over or out-fighting them for catches. There were times when Porteous threw into tight coverage trusting his teammates to get the football. They did. There were a few drops along the way, but the receivers more than atoned with extra efforts.

It has yet to be determined how good the Maria Carrillo football team is, but I suspect the Pumas are going to be pretty good, although they are in deep with Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate in their league. Friday night, the Pumas hung tough in the face of the Casa Grande passing assault. But their secondary was no match for the Casa receivers. Although Porteous passes were all over the field, the middle of the Maria Carrillo secondary was an unpatrolled no-man’s land, meaning no man attended to that area.

I have only spoken to Porteous a few times, including during his sophomore year at St. Vincent, where he was a budding star for the Mustangs before transferring to Casa Grande. He seems like a level-headed young man, confident without being cocky. After his show on Friday he gave credit to his line and receivers and seemed as excited about the team win as he was about his own performance.

It is way too early to understand where he stands in the long list of outstanding Casa Grande quarterbacks, but there is no doubt where he stands when it comes to outstanding single games.

He is at the top of the list.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)