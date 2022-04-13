JJ Says: Catchers can make the difference. Ask Petaluma

In both baseball and softball, the emphasis is almost always on the pitchers. They get the glory and they take the blame. Too often overlooked is the other end of the battery. A catcher can make a huge difference in a pitcher’s performance and team success.

Much has been made about the retirement of Buster Posey and the ascension of Joey Bart to the Giants’ No. 1 receiver throne. Posey’s clutch bat will be hugely missed, but the truth is that Posey had just 18 home runs on a team that hit 241.

Posey’s bat was important to the Giants, but the significant part of his hitting was because it came from a catcher. It was a bonus, Posey’s true value was in his defensive abilities and the way he worked with the Giants pitchers.

I saw two local games last week that reminded me once again of the importance of the art of catching.

Early in the week, Petaluma High’s Aaron Davainis pitched his usual strong game in beating Sonoma Valley 6-1. The big junior gave up seven hits, which is actually more than he has been yielding, but true to form, he struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter, although he did plunk a pair.

A huge difference in the game was between the catchers. It wasn’t just that Petaluma stole eight bases in eight tries, it was that balls in the dirt often skipped away from the Sonoma receiver, while Petaluma catcher Raime Dayton blocked everything Davainis could throw at him, giving the pitcher the confidence he could throw “chase” pitches into the dirt even with runners on base.

Sonoma had one stolen base and advanced just one base runner on a wild pitch.

Dayton also helped his teammate in the pitch count. Every catcher knows about framing, the art of making a pitch look like it is in the strike zone to “help” an umpire make his decision. Too many catchers will grab a pitch and jerk it into the strike zone. The good ones let the pitch guide the glove into the zone in a single fluid motion. Nine strikeouts and zero walks speak loudly for both pitcher and catcher.

New Petaluma coach Scott Oster thinks enough of Dayton to let him call many of the pitches for the Trojan mound staff.

The differences in receivers was even more apparent in the softball game I saw later in the week between St. Vincent and Piner, won by the Mustangs 9-1.

A good catcher in softball is a gem to be treasured, and St. Vincent has an excellent backstop in Maddy DeLaMontanya. People who follow the Mustangs tell me she has steadily improved each season. The version I saw against the Prospectors was impressive not only with her fundamental defensive skills, but also with the way she worked with pitcher Sophia Skubic.

I might have missed one, but I saw only one Piner runner advance after reaching first base. By contrast, almost every single or walk by a Mustang was an automatic double. That extra base makes a huge difference.

It’s a big plus if the catcher can hit. DeLaMontanya hits third in the St. Vincent lineup and is batting .375 on the season with 18 hits, 13 runs scored and 14 RBI in 15 games.

Dayton is no supper slugger, but he has some pop. Against Sonoma he drove a double into center field for a key hit in the Trojans’ five-run fourth inning rally that decided the game.

I mention Dayton and DeLaMontanya only because I had an opportunity to see them play, and their skills haven’t had a chance to slip from my increasingly fleeting memory.

It should be noted that this is an especially fruitful year for local high school receivers.

I have seen Casa Grande catcher Mason Cox catch many times over the past two years and, I believe he is one of the best at his position I’ve seen in the last several years. He has a rifle-accurate arm, and does all the fundamental things that good catchers do with the added bonus of commanding the game. When things are tight for the Gauchos, he takes charge. And, he can hit. At last count, he was batting .357 with 15 hits in 14 games including four doubles.

St. Vincent’s catcher is Jake DeCarli, one of the school’s best all-around athletes. He too, does things right behind the plate, has a strong arm and hits well. His athleticism and enthusiasm make him a natural leader on a Mustang team that is in the thick of the battle for the Redwood Empire Redwood championship.

On the softball side, both Petaluma and Casa Grande have excellent catchers. Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow thinks so much of Trojan catcher Hollie Pardini that he named her one of the team captains as a junior, a rare occurrence for Petaluma. Casa Grande catcher Maddie Fannin is enough of a coach on the field that she calls many of the Gaucho pitches.

The next time you take in a local baseball or softball game, take a good look at the catcher. Look for subtle things like blocked pitches in the dirt, standing firm in the face of flying runners, outside pitches guided into the zone rather than being jerked and who takes charge when things get tough.

We have some good examples behind plates all over town.

