JJ Says: Celebrating a century of living

Full disclosure: This is not a sports column. It is the story of a remarkable man.

Lawrence (Larry) Coonjohn hasn’t experienced history – he has lived it.

For 100 years Larry has witnessed some of the most momentous events in U.S. history, from a disastrous depression to a world war, from the growth of aviation to a man on the moon. Through it all, Larry’s focus has not been on the world events but on what is really important to him – family and helping others.

Larry reached his 100th year on this earth last Sunday. He did not celebrate his birthday because his religion does not recognize birthdays. But he did join family members for a dinner with his niece, Jane Lott and her family, who now live in Petaluma. Just to be with a few of those close to him was a treat for Larry, who now lives in a board and care home in Penngrove. He has out-distanced most of his family members, including two brothers.

Larry Coonjohn (seated) joined by family on the 100th anniversary of his birth. (John Jackson /Argus-Courier staff)

He shares his current home with three other residents, which is quite a change for the centurion who, well into his 99th year, lived independently in the condominium in Larkspur he has called home for the last 27 years. A fall on July 30 this year sent him into the intensive care unit and necessitated a need for assistance.

Articulate, aware and strong-willed, Larry is determined to regain his independence, continually working to improve his strength and mobility. Meanwhile, he retains the humor and sharp wit that have helped him through a century of life’s ebbs and flows.

His fall, which doctors speculate may have been caused by a heart attack, has left him frail and down to about 112 pounds on his 5-foot, 10-inch frame, but has not diminished his room-brightening smile.

Larry is of Armenian descent. His father was brought to the United States by his parents seeking to escape from the genocide of the Armenians by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1927. Larry’s mother was born in Fresno into a family that helped found that valley community.

Living in Fresno, the couple had three sons, Doug, Larry and Edwin (Eddie). When Larry was 6 years old, his father died in a car crash. A year later, his mother died of tuberculosis, leaving the three boys orphans. As was the custom during those times, the boys were taken in by an aunt.

Larry grew up in Fresno, and, although he doesn’t make a big deal out of it, times were hard. Still Larry found ways to have fun. One of his fondest memories was sneaking into movie theaters. “I once sneaked into four movies in one day,” he smiled. “I started at 10 in the morning and kept going from one theater to another. That was my record.”

Larry Coonjohn and brother, Eddie, in Alder Springs where they went to escape the Fresno heat around 1930. (Family photo)

When he was 11 or 12 years old, Larry became very ill. Doctors never figured out exactly what the problem was, but it left him completely deaf in one ear, an affliction he has learned to overcome with the help of a strong hearing aide and a self-taught ability to read lips.

The hearing problem didn’t stop him from being drafted during World War II. He served in England, France and Germany in the Army Air Corps. He was a mechanic responsible for keeping the Allies’ airplanes flying. “I never had any close contact with the enemy, but I saw captured Germans by the truckload,” Larry said.

After the Army, Larry kicked around for a while, attending junior college and “taking whatever jobs he could get. At one point he lived in a chicken coop provided by an aunt. “There were no chickens in it at the time,” he said, flashing his broad smile.

He also found time to attend gardening classes at a community college where he developed an interest in growing things that continued until he was forced to leave the plants and small trees he was tending at his condominium.

Still searching for work, he looked north where brothers Eddie and Doug had already settled in Fairbanks, Alaska. He found work shoveling coal from incoming trains at Clear Air Force base. He later worked on the Alaska pipeline.

Lott, one of Eddie’s three daughters, recalls Larry hitchhiking 78 miles.from the military base to visit her family in Fairbanks. “He came every week to see us,” she recalled. “Once he bought a TV for us and hitchhiked all the way to deliver it.”

Although Larry never found gold in Alaska, he did have a steady income for the first time in his life, and he used it and his later government pension well. He made wise investments in stocks and bonds, achieving financial independence. “Larry worked hard and was very frugal, but he was also very generous,” Lott said. “He made and gave away a lot of money.”