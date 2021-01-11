JJ Says: Coaches push to move football into red tier

Talk about the power of the press. Last week, I wrote that high school athletes should be allowed to play more than one sport simultaneously during this strange year. It turns out that as of now there is no prohibition on young athletes doing just that. It also turns out that my not-so-well-chosen words had nothing at all to do with that restriction being lifted. It e to begin with. The truth is that I was wrong.

The column had never even hit the print stage before I got a call from a Petaluma School District official telling me that no one in the school district had ever issued such a restriction. I really can’t adequately explain how I came to the wrong conclusion, but, unlike many of our elected politicians, I will stand up and say, “I was wrong.”

Actually, the non-restriction probably doesn’t make a whole lot of difference. We are going to be lucky to play any high school sports this school year, regardless of the color of our tier. The best we can hope for is to get a few sports playing a limited schedule.

It hurts to write this, but it is looking more and more like no football and no basketball until next school year.

Still, hope spring eternal. Just ask the Cleveland Browns. Several North Bay football coaches are among those asking that high school football be allowed it a county moves into the red tier in the state’s restriction rankings.

To quickly review. There are four tiers of restrictions mandated by the state – purple (most restrictive), followed by red, orange and yellow (least restrictive). As counties get control of the Covid-19 pandemic, they move progressively down the restriction palette from purple to red, to orange to yellow. The California Interscholastic Federation has designated certain sports to be played in different tiers.

Of the sports played in our area, only allowed in the purple tier are cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis and track and field. Allowed in the red tier are baseball, girls lacrosse and softball. Allowed in the orange tier are badminton, football, boys lacrosse, soccer and volleyball. Permitted once a county reaches the yellow tier are basketball, competitive cheer and wrestling.

Since almost every county in the state, including Sonoma, Marin and Napa, is in the purple tier, and the number of cases and number of deaths are reaching record levels almost daily, the chances for any area counties of reaching the orange level are less likely than the Browns reaching the Super Bowl. It could happen, but is more likely to snow on Ellison Field. Chances for a basketball or wrestling season are even slimmer.

What the football coaches are asking is to be allowed to play once a county reaches the red tier. That would lump football with baseball and softball. If that happens at all, there is not likely to be any sports seasons until at Least March or late and by then the prayer is that the vaccines might be having some effect on at least slowing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, young athletes are being affected physically, psychologically, educationally and emotionally by the difficult decisions being made by adults.

On the other hand, people are getting sick, and I don’t mean just testing positive, but getting seriously sick and dying in record numbers.

We are not so much caught between red and orange as we are between hurt and hurt.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)