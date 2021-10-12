JJ Says: Coaches struggle to give all kids playing time

Casa Grande football coach John Antonio had reason for celebration following his team’s 49-13 win over Sonoma Valley last Friday. His team had played very well, was never in any danger of being upset and was standing atop the Vine Valley Athletic League standings. But he was not a happy camper.

His problem was that he had run out of time. Because officials went to a running clock in the second half, Antonio did not enough minutes to get all healthy players on his 57-man varsity roster into the football game.

“I am happy with the way we played, but I’m sad because we didn’t get everyone in the game,” the coach said. “These guys come out every day and work hard. They deserve to get into the game.”

Every coach faces some version of the dilemma of how to give all athletes playing time. Antonio’s case is particularly severe because the Gauchos have so many players on the roster. As the coach points out, every player, starter or bench fixture, puts in the same amount of time and effort in practice. On most teams, and this is true at Casa Grande, they all work hard.

But even on teams with fewer players, it ranges from difficult to impossible to get all players into games. The blunt truth is that some players are just plain not very good. In a few cases, the best a coaching staff can do is to teach the player the basics and work toward improvement.

The goal of every game is to win. That means using the best players or the players who can best help the team play. They are not always the same. On some teams, competition for playing time at specific positions can make players better. There are also times when players are asked to play different positions than they would have preferred to help the team achieve the goal.

But coaches also realize that every player, not just the stars or the starters, are individuals with their own hopes and desires and everyone wants to play. For many, that means waiting a whole season for blow-out games where the No. 1 goal – winning – has already been achieved or his hopelessly out of reach. Those players work hard, contribute in whatever way they can and wait for their opportunity.

When opportunity knocks and someone else gets to answer the door, it hurts. Antonio, like all good coaches recognizes how all his players feel. He felt their pain and, in the midst of a celebratory moment following a nice win, hurt himself.

The problem for Casa Grande was a running clock.

Us non-participants who were on the sidelines shivering in our Adidas, were openly advocating for enough Casa Grande points to trigger the rule that keeps the clock blinking through incomplete passes, penalties and the like. A shortened game meant a quicker return to the warmth of our car heaters. For Antonio, it meant less time to get players into the game and, for some players, no chance to have their hard work rewarded with game experience.

I understand the principle behind the running-clock rule. In a game like football, total domination by a physically superior team can lead to injuries and no one wants to see a player hurt. And no one wants to see a team humiliated by another that can, even with its reserves, continue to dominate as the score mounts. Basically, it is a good rule, but there are unforeseen consequences.

On another, but related matter, coaches need to decide whether it is right to continue to conduct business as usual in a one-sided game or to modify their game to meet the circumstances. Specifically, the question is: Whether it is proper to pass and run trick plays with second and third-string players, or simple run plays designed to take time off the clock?

It would seem that the latter is the sportsman thing to do. But what about your own kids who may get only one or two chances a year? Shouldn’t they be allowed to play with the same tools (plays) as the starting team?

Everyone agrees teams should play to win and win or lose with respect and dignity, but, as in life, all the answers aren’t yes or no; some are multiple choice.

