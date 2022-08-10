JJ Says: COVID hasn’t gone away

Spoiler alert: This column is only peripherally about sports. It is about something more important.

We are still in the Age of COVID. I had that shocked into my complacent consciousness again last week when a family I’m close to had three children, ages 10, 9 and 4, along with a mother, all test positive less than two weeks before the start of school.

The good news is that the COVID of today is not as menacing as the COVID of one or two years ago. It is still a mean and dangerous son of a pig. People still get sick, some very sick, and people still die, but most recover and many show only mild symptoms.

The first day of school is always special. It is both an adventure and a family reunion. It is a time to start new classes, meet new teachers and make new friends. It is also a time to be reunited with old friends and share stories of summer adventures and how bored you’ve been. Kids love the start of summer. They may not admit it, but they love more the re-start of school.

How sad for youngsters to miss the first day of school quarantined at home away from friends and excitement. That, of course, is the minimal impact of the microscopic menace.

The Sonoma County Office of Education realizes the threat and has obtained enough tests for every student in every school, public or private, to be tested prior to attending class. The way germs spread through schools, it might be more appropriate to test students after the first week, but whenever administered, tests are important.

From a sports viewpoint, no one wants to go through what we’ve gone through for the past several years. We all remember when there were no sports, then there were sports, but all lumped together. We remember when even practice was forbidden, and some obeyed the rules while others scoffed. We remember having to count the number of people in the gym. We remember administrators taking temperatures of every player who stepped on a field. We remember games canceled and forfeited games. We remember so much.

But we also forget. We forget to wear masks in public places. We forget about social distancing. We forget to get boosted.

Vaccinations have helped, but they have only slowed, not check-mated COVID.

As school starts and sports begin, we need to be courteous, cautious and considerate. We don’t have to go back to the dark days, but we have to remember what they were like so mistakes of the past are not repeated.

Also a quick reminder to parents that COVID isn’t the only villain in our universe. Before children hear the exciting clang of the first bell they must be appropriately vaccinated for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox

Reminds me of my Army days when I had so many holes in my arms I couldn’t hold water.

Maybe some day our kids’ backpacks won’t have to include masks. We’re not there yet.