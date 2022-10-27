Sure, there are sporting events bigger than the Egg Bowl. We are a sports community and people here go goofy over World Series, NFL and NBA championships.

But for pure, unfiltered local sports thrills, nothing tops the Egg Bowl. Pick a descriptive phrase – huge, enormous, colossal, momentous, all of the above. Of all the descriptions, perhaps the best I’ve ever used was simply, bigger than big.

We've had athletes and teams who have accomplished great feats, and won national and even international acclaim, but it is simply true that football is the biggest thing on campus and the most important local sport in town. And the Egg Bowl is the pinnacle of the football season.

In my on-again, off-again tenures chronicling Petaluma sports for half a century, I can think of only two sporting events that have rivaled the Egg Bowl for public attention. Perhaps the biggest attention grabber was the 2012 Little League World Series that featured the celebrated National League All-Star team. That team finished second in the nation and third in the world. The other huge Petaluma happening was the World’s Wristwrestling Championships of the 1970s and early ’80s.

After that nothing I have seen is bigger than the Egg Bowl. I have been told the Petaluma Leghorn football teams of the 1950 and early ’60s were huge, but I know of them only as legends. They were before my time.

Egg Bowls I have seen personally, and felt the impact they have on the local sports scene. I have seen good games and bad games; thrilling games and snooze games; well-played games and stinkers. All have been big.

Coaches Rick Krist at Petaluma and John Antonio at Casa Grande would like for their players to treat Saturday’s game as any other big game. “I don’t want our players to get too high or too low,” Krist said earlier this week. That is, of course, the best way for the players to approach the game, but there is no question that they will be extra amped for the contest.

But it isn’t just the players who will feel the excitement. Stands will be packed on both sides of the Casa Grande field. Students, parents, grandparents and third cousins will be swallowed up by the emotion.

The Egg Bowl isn’t life. It isn’t a war, a drought or a wildfire. It isn’t the biggest thing in the participants’ lives, although it is something they will remember for the remainder of their lives. There is still a profession to choose, marriage, children, laughs and heartbreak ahead for the participants. The players and fans may not believe it, but thousands of Petalumans won’t even know the game is being played.

But for right now, it is the most significant event in their lives.

Come Egg Bowl time the emotions run high – sometimes too high.

In the 2011 Egg Bowl, emotions got out of hand. There were several ugly incidents during the game and school district officials ordered future games canceled. The game was brought back in 2017 with an emphasis on community.

There have been 43 meetings on a football field between the Trojans and Gauchos. Not all of them were Egg Bowls. It wasn’t until 1993 that the game was given the moniker Egg Bowl.

I haven’t seen all the games, but I was there for the first one in 1974. I don’t remember a whole lot about the game, but I do remember the outcome. The kids from the brand-new school on the eastside shocked the tradition-laden Trojans 9-0. It created quite a stir among the westsiders.

Since then, Petaluma has won 25 times and Casa Grande 18, but the Gauchos have won six of the last 10.

I’ve seen a lot of good games, a few that were too one-sided to store in the memory bank, and a scant few I would like to forget.

Last year was one of the most exciting. It was the highest scoring Egg Bowl ever with the teams combining for 92 points, 57 for Casa Grande and 35 for Petaluma. Casa quarterback Jacob Porteous accounted for six touchdowns, passing for four and running for two more. Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis threw for five touchdowns. The teams combined for 735 yards in total offense.

I can legitimately say that this Saturday’s game is a toss-up. Petaluma has the better record, 7-1 to Casa’s 4-4, but the Gauchos are bigger. Both teams are capable of scoring from anywhere at any time.

Whether it provides the 9 points of the first meeting between the two or the 92 of last year’s contest, one thing is certain: Saturday’s Egg Bowl will be a big, big game.

