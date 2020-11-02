JJ Says: Egg Bowl on hold again

A year ago at this time, Petaluma and Casa Grande High School football teams were preparing for their biggest football game of 2020 or any other year. The Egg Bowl was on the hearts and in the minds of both teams and both student bodies. At stake was more than a record. At stake was school pride. When the schools meet in basketball and rooting sections scream in competition, the last word is always had by the school that can proudly yell: Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl! Egg Bowl!

This year, there will be no Egg Bowl. When results of past games are chronicled, as they always are prior to the next edition of the football classic, there will be a gap between 2019 and 2021 and, hopefully, two results listed for 2021.

This year’s rivalry game is scheduled for March 13 at Petaluma’s Durst Field. Assuming next school year will be closer to normal than this term’s chaos, another Egg Bowl will be played in late October or early November of 2021.

If it all sounds confusing, it is in keeping with the swirl of strangeness that has surrounded the traditional game since its resumption in 2017. Those of you who recall such things will remember that the Egg Bowl was halted after a particularly contentious contest in 2011.

I was at that game (where else would I be on Egg Bow Saturday?), but contrary to my custom, I was not on the sidelines. I was confined to the press box by a health problem, and was not as close to the action as I normally would have been. I honestly didn’t see the pushing, shoving, name calling and even spitting that was reported to have occurred However I do remember a flurry of yellow flags, signifying conduct unbecoming athletes.

School officials were concerned enough that the game was canceled until 2017 when a strong lobbying effort, led by then Casa Grande coach Trent Herzog, with support from Petaluma coach Rick Krist and Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan, resurrected the game.

That 2017 return game was marked not so much by Petaluma’s 20-14 win as by the exemplary conduct by participants and student bodies by both schools. Dubbed the “Community Egg Bowl,” there were numerous shared community projects by the two teams, and during and after the game never was heard a discouraging word.

I personally needed that game. A month before kickoff, I had lost my home in the Tubbs Fire, and desperately craved a touch of normalcy. The Egg Bowl was back, and all was right with the world.

The 2018 Egg Bowl may have been one of the most exciting rival games ever played between Casa and Petaluma, and that is saying a lot. Petaluma looked to have the game l9ocked up with a 36-29 lead with just over a minute to play. But Casa Grande quarterback Jadon Bosarge, in one of the must clutch performances ever in an Egg Bowl game, led the Gauchos back, throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Carson Keffigan with 21 seconds left. A two-point conversion gave the Gauichos the win, 37-36.

In a preview of the weirdness of 2020, the 2019 Egg Bowl almost didn’t happen. An ill wind blew smoke from the Kincaide Fire throughout Sonoma County, closing schools and forcing postponement of athletic events. It wasn’t until the Wednesday prior to the Saturday kickoff that the teams were given approval to play.

Casa Grande pretty much dominated the game, winning, 27-3, but it was Petaluma running back Aidan Spillane who made one of the most exciting runs in the history of the Egg Bowl. To find out how Aidan could make a touchdown run and Petaluma could score just three points, read the “Looking Back” feature on page B2.

There have been just three Egg Bowls since its renaissance in 2017. Every one has been unique and special. The Egg Bowl won’t happen this year, but, the heavens willing and the pandemic don’t rise, it will be back, twice as strong, in 2021.

