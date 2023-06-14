Much will be written in praise of the high school Class of 2023. It was during those students’ freshman year of 2019-20 that COVID-19 entered our world, and it dogged them their entire high school tenure.

All students who persevered during those unprecedented times are to be commended. My purpose here is to focus on the young athletes in Petaluma’s high schools who went through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic, and succeeded both academically and athletically.

It was in the spring of the 2019-20 school year when all sports screeched to a stop as Petaluma, the nation and the world struggled to deal with a menace that no one could understand or confront. It was like something from another world. For the next three years, young athletes would face fears and ever-changing rules, regulations and restrictions.

That first spring and summer was total chaos as the weeks went by, and people strained to protect themselves, their families and friends and still maintain a semblance of a normal life.

At first, we thought the moratorium on public gatherings, including sporting events, would be temporary. But it was permanent, and the rest of the spring sports schedule was wiped out. For the freshmen who would become this year’s graduates, that meant an entirely lost season.

The closure on gatherings and sports extended into the summer, and athletes were not even allowed to practice. This brought about rancor and discord, with some teams ignoring the rules while others bit the bullet and did their part to help in the battle against the ever-growing pandemic.

Some teams were allowed to have workouts with stringent guidelines that went so far as to require football players to have their own personalized footballs. Any inside activity was out of bounds.

Things didn’t get any better as our young players approached their sophomore seasons. Facing mounting pressure, schools, with some guidance from the California Interscholastic Federation and the threat of lawsuits from zealous football parents, came up with a hybrid plan that would have every sport played essentially from April through early June.

This plan, modified every week or two by different directives from the CIF, state, county and school district officials, put a great deal of added stress on the sophomores, still three years from graduation. It was particularly difficult for the two- and three-sport athletes who were allowed to play two sports simultaneously with the cooperation of the coaches.

There were other hurts for the players and coaches. There were no official champions. There was no post-season play, no league playoffs and no North Coast Section playoffs. It wasn’t a lost season, but for the sophomores, it was another gut punch.

Meanwhile, the young athletes were not immune to the disease. Because they were young and well conditioned, the athletes generally did not suffer from the extreme symptoms that older and less healthy persons went through. But they did get sick – some very sick – and many lost family members and friends to the disease.

With the coming of a vaccine and the effectiveness of the safety protocols, the 2021-22 season brought something of a return to normalcy.

Something, but not everything. The disease was still around and athletes, including the members of the Class of 2023, were still getting sick. Through fall and winter, teams had to forfeit and cancel games because they couldn’t muster enough athletes to compete.

For a period during the basketball season, only 50 persons, counting players and coaches, were allowed into gymnasiums. Games were played without spectators.

But there were standings, champions and playoffs. Best of all, students were back in real school with talk in addition to text (which will never go away).

Seniors started the 2022-23 school year feeling almost normal. Things were still a little off balance, like stepping off a carnival ride onto flat ground, but the senior athletes made the most of their last season, starting with another North Coast Section football championship for St. Vincent and ending with section titles and historic seasons for the Casa Grande baseball and softball teams.

To say being a high school athlete for the last four years was challenging is a laughable understatement. But it has brought out the best in the young athletes who are now more prepared than ever to face the challenges of an ever-changing world – a world that requires patience, tenacity, adjustment and above all perseverance.

Been there, done that.

