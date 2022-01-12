JJ Says: Even if games are made up, normalcy is gone

Recently I noted that the No. 1 goal for all sports teams in Petaluma in 2022 was “normal.” That goal has already gone to heck sideways.

Already there is nothing normal about the 2022 sports year. Football went great, but that was the start of the school year. Once we reached 2022, and the start of basketball, wrestling and soccer, nothing has been normal.

We got through the first couple of weeks OK, but as we approached the start of league play, the omicron winter surge has proven to be even more infectious than anticipated. It has run through our sports teams like bread through a goose.

Even if we get a handle on it, our basketball and soccer seasons have already been altered. So far we have only had to reschedule a few games, but, then we have only played a handful of league games. Already some teams have managed to stick pretty close to their original schedules. Others have already have had their seasons disrupted. As of the start of this week, the Petaluma’s boys basketball team had not yet played a single VVAL game. Three scheduled Trojan scheduled league games have been postponed.

Even when teams have been able to play, the results. have been skewed. After the Casa Grande boys had beaten Vintage 80-72 and Napa 70-56, I was eager to see the Gauchos play Sonoma Valley at home last Saturday. What I saw was a hustling, battling team that showed little resemblance to the team I saw in the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament prior to the winter break.

What - or more correctly who - I didn’t see were three of Casa Grande’s best players, including the two biggest players, 6-foot, 6-inch Brandon Allred and 6-foot, 3-inch, 220-pound Colin Patchet, along with outside shooter Logan Bailey.

Both teams dressed just eight players. The difference was that two of Sonoma’s eight were its best two players,. 6-foot, 4-inch Dom Girish and 6-foot, 5-inch Anders Mathison.

The results were predictable. Despite a spirited effort by the Gauchos, the Sonoma big men combined for 48 points and the Dragons won 73-54. No excuses. You play with who you have and accept the results, but it would have been fun to see both teams play with all their players.

It has been that way all over the league. Teams never know what their lineup will look like from game-to-game. It all depends on test scores, and we’re not talking about academic marks.

In some respects, the uncertainty makes games more of a team thing. Everyone on the roster must not only be a participant, but a contributor. Players are not only on the roster, they are on the floor and must contribute. The postponements will also mean that teams will be forced to use more players as make-up games stack up.

It is not just basketball. We are also calling off soccer matches and wrestling tournament throughout the Bay are being canceled.

2022 may have brought many things to our sports world – “normal” isn’t one of them.

