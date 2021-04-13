JJ Says: Even this year there is something different about the Egg Bowl

Call it Egg Bowl light.

It took a vaccine, political pressure, persistence and determination, but what is still the biggest sporting event of the season will be played Friday night at Petaluma High School’s Steve Ellison Field.

It will be different this season. The fun of the Egg Bowl is what has generally been a spirited rivalry not only between Petaluma and Casa Grande football teams, but also been the student bodies at both schools. The Egg Bowl is cheers, packed stands, bands and banners. It is the spirit of sport.

Much of that will be missing Friday night.

I’m really not complaining. We should be glad we have an Egg Bowl or even a football season. It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people to get us to this point, and Friday night will be special. To use a line I’ve used before, if Petaluma were to play Casa Grande in marbles it would be special.

For the players involved, it will be even more special this season. This year, every game has stood on its own. There will be no league champion, there will be no playoffs. Instead of being a means to an end, every game was itself a goal.

Friday night is the biggest goal of all. It is the prize egg. The other games were important, but they pale in comparison to what this week’s game means.

Some of the excitement for the students and fans will be missing. But the players, especially the seniors, will not notice. What they will notice is that it is the Egg Bowl. It is Casa Grande on one side of scrimmage and Petaluma on the other. It won’t matter to the players how much noise surrounds them. They will be in their own world.

It is a world that only the players and coaches inhabit. We all share in the excitement, but it is only the participants who truly understand what it means to be between the lines.

It takes both hands and a couple of toes for me to count the number of Egg Bowls I have been privileged to observe. Despite what the people on the west side of town say, and despite what the people on the east side of town say, I have no rooting interest. I pray for three things. No. 1 is that no one gets hurt. No. 2 is that it is a good game on the field. No. 3 players and fans show the friendship and respect they have for one another.

Coaches and players have been waiting since August to play this game. Every year the Egg Bowl can make or break a season. A team can be 9-1 or 1-9, it makes no difference. Win the Egg Bowl and your season is a success.

It won’t be the same this year, but the Egg Bowl is different every year. When the Friday night lights shine on the Egg Bowl, it is a whole different ball game.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)