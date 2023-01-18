It was a long night. The fun began just after 5 p.m. and the last applause occurred just before 9 p.m. The St. Vincent football team deserved every minute.

Mustang families and friends gathered Sunday night to pay a final tribute to the players that formed what head coach Trent Herzog called “The best St. Vincent football team ever.” I have no way of knowing if he is right, but if the 2022-23 team wasn’t the best, it was so near the top that not even a historian like the late Gary von Raesfeld could quibble.

As Herzog pointed out, the St. Vincent team that was celebrated Sunday evening trailed for only 17 seconds all season. That was the time span that Clear Lake led in its 56-55 victory that ended St. Vincent’s 12-1 season in the North Coast Section Division 7 championship game.

Much has already been written about the accomplishments of this team – how it was the first St. Vincent team to win 10 straight regular season games without a defeat; how it was, by far, the smallest school in the North Bay League Redwood and still won its second straight league title, dominating every team in the league, including Montgomery, 49-28. The list goes on and has been well chronicled.

Every minute spent honoring the players and coaches was a minute honoring history and a minute well deserved.

To me, the most impressive moment came at the very end, after all the awards had been presented. Herzog called all the players who had received all-league honors up for a curtain call. The North Bay League Redwood has only first and second teams, meaning every player honored was chosen by opposing coaches. Every starting St. Vincent player on both offense and defense joined the line.

Some of the players chosen for team honors were a bit surprising to me, but certainly not to the coaches who watched them perform every day, in practice as well as in the games.

The top honors were pretty obvious. Running back Kai Hall was the Most Valuable Player. How could the all-time Redwood Empire career rushing leader not be? (See the story chronicling his achievements on Page B2 of today’s Argus-Courier.)

Quarterback Jaret Bosarge was the Offensive Player of the Year. Again an easy decision for the coaches after he both passed and ran for more than 1,000 yards in each category and was the unquestioned team leader.

Team leader in tackles and inspiration Nathan Rooks was Defensive Player of the Year, an accolade he had already received for the entire NBL Redwood.

But there are other less celebrated, but vital, components to the team.

Junior Jack Davis was the leading receiver on a run-oriented team. He had some important catches in key games and was the most important player in the defensive backfield, second only to Rooks in tackles. He was presented an award – now called the Gary von Raesfeld Mustang Award – for best exemplifying St. Vincent High School’s character and commitment.

On a team with Bosarge, Hall and Rooks in the same backfield, the Back of the Year Award came as something of a surprise, going to senior Max Cauz. But those three were to receive other awards and the criteria had been broadened to include linebackers, and Cauz certainly qualified given his continued and timely defensive contributions. He finished right behind Davis in tackles and was a big reason it was hard for opponents to run on the Mustangs.

Herzog said from the start of the season that the line was one of the strong points of his team, and three of the athletes who made the line so strong were Offensive Lineman of the Year Rob Rooks (Nathan’s brother), Defensive Lineman of the Year Nour Elbelisy and repeat Lineman of the Year Cameron Vaughn. They didn’t get their picture in the paper much, but they were every bit as important as the backs.

To give a quick shout out to the award-winning players from Coach Aundray Rogers’ junior varsity team, they included Most Valuable Player Tyler Chelew, Offensive Player of the Year Jack Stevenson, Defensive Player of the Year Liam Daly, Lineman of the Year Isaac Barajas, and Coaches Award Winner Ruben Barrera.

More important than the award winners was the opportunity for every player on both JV and varsity teams to come forward and be recognized – and that means truly recognized as individuals and not just as teenagers in a uniform.

The awards took a while, but consider the time, effort, commitment and energy it took for those young men to earn the coveted title of football player.

