JJ SAYS: Few athletes still playing three sports

Three-sport high school athletes are not extinct, but they are on the endangered species list.

Even before COVID-19 began to dominate our lives, the number of three-sport athletes in our high schools had dwindled to a precious, and very special , few.

There was a time when it was the norm for high schoolers to play football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball or track and field in the spring. It was an accepted and routine part of a well-rounded education for young athletes. It was the same for the girls who would play volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball or track and field in the spring.

As we became more enlightened and added more sports to the athletic menu, the choices increased, but it was still accepted and expected that serious athletes would flow from one sport to the next from before school started up to, and occasionally slightly beyond, graduation.

Even before the pandemic, the norm was changing. In recent years, more and more athletes have been opting out of a third sport in favor of taking a break to devote time and effort to the many other opportunities offered by not only schools, but other outside activities

A huge factor in the dwindling number of three-sport athletes is the advent of club sports, private teams that offer specialized training and games (tournaments). Often the competition the club teams offer is stronger than what athletes encounter on their high school teams. This has been prevalent in soccer for a number of years.

There are a number of reasons I prefer high school sports. I won’t go into them now, but the truth is that club sports are a factor high school teams have to deal with. It is the main reason high school soccer in a normal year, is, ludicrously, a winter sport.

There is also the college factor.

Sports can offer a direct path to a college education. Competition just to get into college is intense. It says something about our nation’s priorities that it is easier for a good athlete to get into college, than it is for a good academic student. The cost of a college education is inflating faster than a hot air balloon. College is no longer affordable for the miss-labeled middle-class families. For most, it takes financial assistance of some sort, often in the form of loans.

An athletic scholarship can be a huge help – even a difference maker. One of the ways to achieve that help is through “showcase” tournaments where young athletes can attract the attention of college coaches and recruiters.

Most parents are realistic about the skills of their young athletes, but some are convinced their offspring are the next Spencer Torkelson or Megan Rapinoe. Instead of letting their teenager have fun in high school, they are all about shaping the next pro athlete.

High school coaches also do a disservice to athletes by demanding they focus on one sport, almost (they can’t officially require) mandating that young athletes concentrate on a particular sport year round.

Fortunately, many coaches believe as I do, that high school players should experience as many sports as possible. Just to drop a couple of well-known names, Petaluma High football coach Rick Krist and St. Vincent basketball coach Tom Bonfigli are two of the biggest proponents of multi-sport high school athletes.

Two-sport athletes aren’t as scarce as three-sport participants, but their number will shrink, at least for this year, with the consolidation of just about every sport, with the notable exceptions of football, volleyball and cross country, into one all-encompassing spring season.

Many area athletes will have to either choose one of two sports or try to play both at once while still dealing with everything else going on in the final weeks of the school year.

It has been well chronicled on these pages how vital it is for small schools like St. Vincent to have a multitude of two-- and three-sport athletes, but, it is also important for athletes in all schools to have the opportunity to play more than one sport.

Education on all levels – academically, athletically and socially – are about preparing young people for what comes next. It is also about enjoying a special time in their lives, and for many that means playing sports – no matter what they might be or how many they might be, just for fun.

