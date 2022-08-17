JJ Says: Football sets the tone for the school year

I’m excited. It is football time.

A football coach explained to me the start of a new season this way: “If the hairs on your head don’t stand up before the first kickoff, you’re probably dead.” I’ve seen opening kickoffs for over more than five decades and the hairs on my head, what there is left of them, will definitely stand up when the Trojans kick off the 2022 football season.

This season, it is Trojans plural in the opener as the Petaluma Trojans play host to the Terra Linda Trojans. St. Vincent also starts next weekend, but you will have to trek to Eureka to watch the Mustangs face St. Bernard’s on Aug. 27. Casa Grande waits until Sept. 2 to open at home against Maria Carrillo.

All three local teams are coming off playoff seasons, with Casa Grande and St. Vincent sharing league championships and St. Vincent reaching the state playoffs. All three are expecting equal or better success this fall.

By the end of the fall records, standings and playoffs will mean a great deal, but as we approach the start of the season, what really matters is the kickoff. Football is back and that means school is back. I like all sports and love baseball, but high school and football go together like mac and cheese.

There is benefit to all sports and I have a great deal of respect for all young athletes, not only those who excel, but for those who have the courage to participate. It doesn’t matter if we are talking about badminton or track and field. It doesn’t matter if we are talking about boys or girls athletics, sports are part of a well-rounded education.

But football is different. Like it or not, it is king. Petaluma is known as a baseball town, and we have had more individual and team success on the diamond then any other playing surface, but it is football that is more than the sport itself.

Football involves he entire school and, in a certain extent, the entire community. It is a social event as much as it is a sport. Watch the kids at a game and a good portion are milling around, gathering around the snack bar or catching up on, or creating, the latest gossip.

It is also a multi-generational game. Once a Trojan; once a Gaucho or once a Mustang, always a Trojan; always a Gaucho or always a Mustang. There is a reason homecoming happens during football season. Much of the students’ social life is built around homecoming, but it also gives graduates an opportunity to relive (and embellish) what was an important part of their lives.

Football sets the tone for the entire school year. The kind of championship seasons St. Vincent and Casa Grande enjoyed last season last the entire school year. During Petaluma vs. Casa Grande basketball games when cheering sections volley for yelling supremacy, the end-all chant is always “Egg Bowl Egg Bowl!” referencing the winner of the ultimate rivalry sporting event of the year.

There is some justification to giving the success of the football program credit for helping revitalize St. Vincent and bring more students into the school.

Football has its legitimate critics. Kids get hurt in all sports. You can twist an ankle playing tennis, one of the few truly non-contact sports, but football is, no matter how you view it, a violent sport. We celebrate a crushing hit, whether a block or a tackle, and a running back that crashes through an opponent is applauded.

I’m not here to defend the violence of football. If you have spent as much time on the sidelines as I have, you get a real sense of just how violent it can be.

If I had a son, I would want him to play football, but not until he was at least a freshman in high school.

I really believe football is a great sport. It teaches teamwork, leadership discipline and so much more.

It is also a cerebral game. It isn’t only the quarterback who has to think. That 310-pound offensive guard, who just happens to be a Scholastic All-American, has to process a boat load of information from the glance of a linebacker’s eyes to the quarterback’s cadence, in a heartbreak.

To me football is hockey, chess and a community social all rolled into one.

I don’t know how the Mustangs, Gauchos and Trojans will fare this fall, but I know it will be fun.