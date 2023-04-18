There is no question that sports are great teaching tools.

There is so much to be gained from sports. The development of young bodies is obvious. The benefits of physical exercise for persons of all ages are self-evident. For young people, physical activity is vital. It is especially important in a world of video games and robotics.

Think about it. A young person, after a hard day at school working on a computer, comes home to relax by playing computer games.

But physical activity is just the tip of sports’ benefits. From sports, students also learn critical thinking, decision making, leadership, sportsmanship and so much more.

Perhaps most importantly, youngsters learn teamwork. They experience being part of something that is bigger than themselves. They learn to stifle their own egos for the good of their team and teammates. They learn to share in the glory and the despair.

Individual sports like tennis and golf are great. They teach skills that can last long after football and soccer players have retired to their memories. But, those football and soccer memories will include how important it was to be part of something shared.

I could ramble on, but you’ve heard it all before. What I really want to babble about this week is the real reason we play sports – fun.

Not all kids participate in sports for fun. Some play because their parents want them to play. Some participate because their friends play. Some participate because they just want to fit in. We all have to do things we don’t enjoy, sports shouldn’t be one of those things.

How many times have you heard a coach extol young players to “Have fun out there.” Often they mean what they are saying. Too often they call for fun and yell at the shortstop for making an error.

We’re all competitive and sports are meant to be competitive. That’s why we keep score.

But sports are also meant to be fun.

For many, the fun of sports comes from winning. For some the fun is in the competition. For some the fun is in competing with themselves. For some the fun is in the physical activity.

The latter is why I have a hard time accepting esports, chess and other games as “sports.” They are great games, requiring concentration, strategy, and perception. But they do not require physical activity and, to me, that puts them in a different category.

However, they do share the most important aspect of sports: They are fun. Whether you get your enjoyment from the competition, the relaxation or the concentration, the bottom line is fun.

Life can be tough. Sports shouldn’t make it tougher. They should be a chance to escape from the everyday cares of study if you are a student, work if you are an adult or problems if you are any age.

In my profession we glorify, as we should, those who are good at sports. There is nothing wrong with giving pennants to winning teams and trophies to those who excel on those teams or individually, but the real reward goes to those who participate for their own reasons – for the activity itself, for being part of a team, for the competition, for the satisfaction of improving – for the fun of the game.

I am reminded of why we play the game every time I see a Little League baseball game or watch adults playing soccer at Lucchesi Park. There is winning and losing involved. There is a lot more fun in winning than in losing, but the real reason the kids are on the diamond and the adults are on the pitch is not really to win. It is truly for the love of the game.

It is about having fun.