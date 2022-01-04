JJ Says: Foul language is bad, racist language is much worse

In most respects, the 15th version of the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament was one of the best ever.

The field was perhaps the best of any tournament in the Redwood Empire this winter, with only one school coming into Casa Grande’s Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium with a losing record. The teams lived up to their pre-tournament reputations. Eight of the 12 games were decided by 10 points or less, two by two points and one by three points.

For me, the tournament was marred by one loud-mouth lout. I was trapped in the upper reaches of the bleachers next to the fog horn for the duration of the exciting semifinal game between Petaluma and Casa Grande. Throughout the game he blared comments that ranged from profane to vulgar.

What really churned my stomach was when he began shouting at a Petaluma player, deliberately and blatantly mispronouncing the first name of the player in an obviously racist manner.

The mouth obviously thought he was being funny. What he was showing was his ignorance. There is no place in sports or in society for racial slurs and comments. They are hateful, hurting and just plain wrong.

After my initial disgust, I had to acknowledge I was equally guilty. I sat quietly, scribbling away as the game played on and the garbage continued to spew. I should have spoken up. It is not only shouts and taunts that lead to obnoxious and racist behavior. It is silence.

The comments of one malcontent certainly do not reflect the mores of the majority at the game or in our rooting sections, but one jerk is one too many and one that can usually be quietened by a pointed retort by a person or persons with common sense. The philosopher Ron White was right – You can’t fix stupid, but you can silence it.

I doubt that anyone except those in our vicinity heard the mouth through the bedlam of noise in the gym. The object of his darts was hopefully unaware of his blabber. It doesn’t matter. I and those around him are as guilty as the perpetrator by not standing up for what is right.

To condone racism is to perpetuate the problem.

What happened in the Casa Grande bleachers was mild to things I have seen and heard through the years, but it is wrong and it should be called out for what is.

Racism is the most disgusting, and fortunately the rarest of taunts I have heard from the stands or along the sidelines during sporting events of the past year. The language of players, coaches and fans seems to have become increasingly crude.

I am no prude. When I was in the Army, decades ago, we seldom spoke a complete sentence without help of an F-bomb. It was a key element of our vocabulary. Outside the barracks, we considerably cleaned up our discourse.

Today, it too often seems we don’t care what the setting or where we are, we seem to blurt out comments like 15-year-olds who need a dictionary to know the meaning of the pollution being exhaled within hearing of mothers, grandmothers and copycat younger siblings.

All of us will blurt out an obscenity or string of obscenities under duress. If a receiver drops a pass, a basketball player commits a turnover or a batter whiffs on a 3-2 pitch a word might slip out, but it seems like our sidelines have too often sounded like an Army barracks. Athletes, rooters and coaches should have the same discipline on the sidelines as they are expected to have on the field.

Language can be offensive and hurtful. Everyone must be aware of time and circumstances, but there is no time or circumstance where racist language is appropriate or should be condone.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)