JJ Says: Getting sports back isn’t an easy job

Even with football, we are just beginning to feel the drizzle of local sports. A real deluge is about to begin.

The monsoon hits April 12. In area high schools young athletes will begin baseball, lacrosse, soccer, softball and track. As of this writing, we are still waiting for official word, but it looks like basketball, volleyball and wrestling will probably be thrown into the mix. Our playing fields are going to look like the Washington Street overpass at 5 p.m.

Those sports won’t just happen. Before the first baseball can be thrown, the first soccer ball kicked or the first shot putted, a great deal of preparation has to occur.

There have been many heroes during our long siege with the pandemic. Like with any war, and that is what we have been waging, there are many heroes and many who have sacrificed – too many with the ultimate sacrifice.

Think about all those who have worked to get us this far. Obviously, the first responders and medical professionals who have put their lives (and too many who have lost their lives) to protect and care for those who were ill. But, what about the grocery store workers, the fast-food workers and all the others who helped keep our society functioning over the last year.

Also deserving of medals are the coaches and athletes who stoically followed the rules and waited so patiently to be allowed to play again. It wasn’t easy, and some of the rules may have seemed silly, but many played a part in getting everyone back on the courts and fields.

Another group of unsung and under-appreciated heroes need to be recognized. These are the coaches, athletic directors and administrators who have had to do the logistical behind the scenes work. Much has already been done to get us to where we are now. Much more will need to be done when the Season 2 storm hits.

State, county, city and school district officials have made the rules. Those rules have sometimes been confusing and contradictory, but they were done with the health and safety of everyone as a top priority. Now it is up to the administrators to administrate. Someone has to arrange schedules, arrange transportation without overtly carpooling, arrange testing, arrange officials, arrange some way to let parents see the kids play.

The old proverb states that the devil is in the details. If that is true, ADs and administrators are facing a legion of demons as they try to squeeze what mounts to a school of high school sports into two months.

I discussed the various challenges with a local AD last week, and, after acknowledging the obvious, he concluded, “We will make it work.”

And they will make it work.

A month ago, I thought we would never see a kickoff before next fall. I was wrong and I was wrong because a lot of people made it work.

