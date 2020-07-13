JJ SAYS: Great to have even modified Major League baseball

I am one of the biggest advocates for safety precautions during the current crisis, and that is exactly what our country is facing – a crisis. The coronavirus pandemic is real and it is personal for me. I, like my siblings and a great many of my friends, are on the senior citizen endangered species list. Copid -19 is not just serious, it is often deadly to those in my demographics as well as to others already suffering from other health issues.

I don’t advocate going back to a complete shutdown, although if things keep heading in the direction we are going, it may come to that sooner than we might realize. What I do advocate for is common sense and precautions as we move forward. If we do open our schools, it must be done with precautions and safety protocols. If we do resume youth sports, it must be done with precautions and safety protocols.

That is the key – “precautions and safety protocols.” We don’t want to go back to where we have been where the only safe place seemed to be our bedroom in our own home. There are things we can do if we are done right.

I, for one, am looking forward to the return of Major League baseball. From what I’ve read, but who can believe everything they read or hear these days, MLB is really trying to make baseball’s return as safe as possible going so far as to ban fist-bumps, high-fives and spitting. Can you imagine a batter asking for time to rush to the bathroom to spit. It’s a very good thing that baseball long ago outlawed chewing tobacco. Now sunflower seeds are out.

The point is that MLB seems to be trying hard to have a season as safely as possible. Of course, no plan is full proof. Copid-19, is insidious and there have been, and will be, positive tests. No one can blame players like Buster Posey, who is trying to protect two vulnerable newly borns, or other players from opting out of the seasons.

To be honest, I would rather be following Little League All-Star teams and the Leghorns American Legion team than the Giants. I can almost taste the cheeseburgers at the Rincon Valley Little League complex and the soft ice cream cones at the Veterans Home in Yountville where the Leghorns traditionally play some big games. Of course, that is not going to happen, so I will stick with the Giants.

The alternative is listening to the Giants on KNBR, which is preferable to watching them on TV. It is hard to get excited about their long-range chances, but even with their diminishing talents, the nostalgia value of Brandon Belt at the plate for 10 minutes at a time, Brandon Crawford making glove magic, the description of Johnny Cueto twisting and contorting, Alex Dickerson’s potential and just the name Yastrzemski is enough to make me smile.

There is always the suspense of what mad magician Farhan Zaidi will concoct next.

I don’t need crowd noise, “Beat LA!” or Astro-directed boos. All I need is John Miller stories and Krup and Kipe on Baseball.

I’m ready for baseball, even 60 games worth. But, it has to be done as safely as possible and, if things don’t get better, or if, heaven forbid, they get worse, it will be time to once again to turn in replays.

