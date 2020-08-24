JJ Says: Hard to make teams follow social-distancing rules

You see it all over town. There are youth sports teams engaged in scrimmages with no regard to Covid-19 protections – no face masks, no social distancing, no sanitizing measures. On any weekend day and on many midweek evenings, you can find adults in highly competitive soccer matches. In the evenings, every outdoor volleyball court in town is jammed with mast-less players.

What’s up with that?

For one thing, there is a growing number of people who just don’t care or are so tired of being cooped up and forced to cover their facial features that they have just decided to say, “The hell with it. I have had enough.”

There are others who are non-believers. They don’t believe the pandemic is real. They see no one they know who has tested positive and any they do know have been infected, quarantine for 14 days and then go about their business. Of course they don’t see personally the thousands who are dying daily in rest homes and their own homes. It is, to them, like seeing gunfights on TV. It isn’t real.

But, it is real.

So what can be done about the rule breakers? Not much.

“It’s like playing Whack-a-Mole,” pointed out Kevin Hayes, recreation coordinator in charge of field rentals and adult sports for the Petaluma Parks and Recreation Department. “You shut one game down and another pops up.”

Parks and recreation rules allow practices, but no games and scrimmages. Teams are required to obtain a permit and submit a plan to the city. But, it isn’t the city recreation department’s responsibility to be a pandemic police department.

Like speeding on the freeway it is on the honor system, and you know how well that works.

Another part of the problem is that there are different rules in different public entities.

The city has one set of rules for parks and facilities it controls, but there are different rules for school facilities and different rules between different cities, different counties and different school districts.

Petaluma City Schools are pretty strict about what high school teams are allowed to do. No indoor activities are allowed. That means no basketball, volleyball and, for football and other sports, no weight-room conditioning.

There are less restrictive rules in other surrounding school districts, and, of course, private schools like St. Vincent have their own rules for school facility use and are allowing weight room use.

Compounding all this, sports teams must also adhere to state, county and, for high school teams, California Interscholastic Federation protocols.

If all this sounds confusing, it is because it is confusing. High school and most youth organizations are trying their best to comply with everything asked, but other moles keep popping up. It needs to be repeated how much credit is due to organizations like the Petaluma Youth Soccer League who have programs for safe drills and conditioning while following the guidelines. They show programs can be fun, beneficial and safe.

As for the outlaw programs. They should be (figuratively) be whacked.

