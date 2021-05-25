JJ Says: I don’t understand soccer, but I appreciate it as a sport

In the interest of full disclosure and with the hope of not offending a whole lot of very good athletes, I admit I don’t so much understand soccer as appreciate it as a sport.

I reinforced that realization while sitting in the stands during the Petaluma-Casa Grande match last week. Before me two teams of gifted high school athletes played with all the fervor that mark any match between the rival schools, but I found it difficult to discern the tactics and nuances of what was happening.

To me, soccer, especially on the high school level in our area, is a sport for the participants. It requires everything any sport should possess – speed, coordination, skill, teamwork, stamina. Think about it. Baseball players spend the majority of their time standing around waiting while the pitcher and batter duel. Football players bash one another for less than 30 seconds and then talk thing over while they catch their breath. Basketball players pause every time a foul is called.

Soccer players are constantly on the move and there are few times when the action even slows, let along stops. Players have to be in condition or someone else will be on the field in their stead.

Teamwork, a concept taught by all coaches in all sports is at a premium in soccer. The first thing a young soccer player has to learn is not to charge after the ball. The natural instinct of a young beginner is to chase the ball. Kids have to be taught the concept of staying in their area and staying with their defensive assignment.

There was a pretty good crowd on the Casa Grande side of the Casa field not only to cheer on the Gauchos, but also to honor the veteran leaders on Senior Night, but soccer remains a secondary high school sport - but only in our area. In other parts of the world it is not only a sport, but a way of life.

When I was a boy, I was addicted to baseball. I couldn’t wait to get home from school and head for a pick-up game at Cow Pasture Stadium. I was constantly in trouble for neglecting my chores to run down the street to our make-do baseball diamond with a tin backstop and bases.

It is that way with soccer in most parts of the world. Kids grow up kicking a ball and idolizing star players.

In our area, athletes play the sport for the right reason – love of the game. There is very little glory and not a lot of even local recognition. Much of that is the media’s (my) fault. You play because you want to play.

To use a term we are all very familiar with, I have no “data” to back me up, but I suspect there are almost as many young kids playing soccer in Petaluma as there are playing Little League. The difference is that kids grow up wanting to be baseball players, and, in our area, a lot fewer grow up wanting to play professional soccer and certainly a lot more want to attend Giants games than San Jose Earthquakes games.

For kids, soccer is a perfect sport, fast-moving and fun. By the time athletes reach high school, there is a vast array of sports to choose from. I shake my head in disbelief when someone comes up with an idea to “give kids something to do to keep them out of trouble.” There are already enough keep-them-out-of-trouble sports. If they are in trouble, it is because trouble is the activity of choice.

Soccer is a great sport, it just that a lot of us don’t understand what many around the world grow up knowing. It is more than a sport. It is a way of life.

Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.