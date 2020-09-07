JJ Says: I lose a sports hero with Tom Seaver’s passing

To be a sports fan is to not only have a favorite team, but also to have heroes. There are always players who excite you, especially when you are young and have yet to understand that your heroes may be putting cleats or sneakers on feet of clay.

Heroes are not people you analyze. They have nothing to do with statistics, although you might defend them to the points of fisticuffs using and misusing all sorts of wonderful numbers. You don’t pick your heroes with your head, you pick them with your heart and your gut. They may or may not be a man or woman you would admire for their lifestyle, but they are someone you passionately root for. They are someone you want to play like.

Heroes don’t necessarily have to be sports heroes. I like to think that thousands of little boys and girls want to emulate firefighters and other first responders in an area that is perpetually on fire. But sports heroes are more common because they are individuals and easily recognizable. Nor do they necessarily have to be professionals of college athletes. I know several young local athletes who idolized members of the 2012 Little League team that went to the World Series.

Sport heroes for many youngsters live only on the field.

When I was a kid, I like so many others, idolized Mickey Mantle. I tried hard to be a switch hitter, and ended up swinging equally well lefty or righty, which is to say I wasn’t very good from either side of the plate. I bought pack after pack of stale bubble gum searching for his elusive card each season. I could have cared less that he was an alcoholic or womanizer. I didn’t even care if he struck out a lot. He was my man.

Later on, I switched my allegiance (fans are allowed to do that) to Willie Mays after the Giants came to San Francisco when I was a beginning teenager. One look at Mays in person with that powerful swing and graceful way he seemed to always know where a fly ball would drop was enough to make me a fan for life. Willie’s seeming innocence and zest for life will keep me hooked forever. Sports heroes aren’t necessarily role models, but Willie certainly was for me and thousands of others.

I say all this as a preamble to noting that I lost one of my heroes last week with the passing of Tom Seaver.

Terrific Tom and I have a lot in common: Well, at least one thing. We are the same age.

I also have a thread-thin attachment to one of baseball’s true immortals. My brother-in-law supervised maintenance and repair work for the Seavers at their vineyard in Calistoga, and was on a first-name basis. My sister proclaimed proudly, “He hugged me.” That is after I explained that he was not only a baseball pitcher, but one of the best of all time. How’s that for 1,001 degrees of separation.

But, my connection to Tom Seaver goes way beyond having an autographed bottle of his wine being safely? stored for my brother-in law when the house burned. My connection was visceral, coming straight from the heart, built not only on an admiration of his success, but on his classic pitching ability.

I never saw any of the 311 Major League games Tom Seaver won, but I never missed an opportunity to watch him pitch on television. To me, he looked like a pitcher, standing tall and erect on the mound and pushing off his right leg to deliver a pitch that seemed to explode like a cannonball toward home plate.

Then, there was the Mets factor. As a kid, I was an admitted front runner, rooting for the invincible Yankees. As life brought a bit of jaded maturity, I began to switch allegiance to the underdogs and there was never a bigger underdog than the 1969 New York Mets. Their charge to the World Championship is, of course, the stuff of legends, and Seaver was the player who carried the biggest load. He was the man every Little League pitcher wanted to be, the player every high school player emulated. He was the man.

As a bonus, from everything I’ve read and heard, he was a good man, a man whose feet were firmly planted in the soil of Fresno where he grew up and in the fertile soil of Calistoga were he and his wife planted their vineyards and he lived until man who became the legend passed away last week.

I never knew Tom Seaver, never saw him pitch, but he was one of my heroes.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)