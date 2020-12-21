JJ Says: If I was Santa this is what I would bring

To be honest, there is very little to be merry about as we pause for what is normally a time of family and tradition. For me, it has been the worst Christmas of the worst year of three-quarters of a century of life.

But, I don’t want to make this about gloom and doom. Every one of us knows the numbers and knows the pain and suffering behind those numbers. As we pause, I don’t want to be philosophical or sentimental. I want to have a little fun.

I want to play the Santa Claus Game. That is where we all get to play Super Claus and hand out whatever presents we want to whoever we want. Price and practicality are not to be considered.

It goes without having to be mentioned that the big present would be a Covid-19-free world given to every man, woman and child, but there are more whimsical toys to deliver.

For openers, how about a new gym for Casa Grande High School. Now that a development is planned for the land just to the west of the campus, the school district just might have enough money to make that more a possibility than a dream.

As long as Santa is delivering the big presents, how about a new municipal swimming pool for the entire community?

Santa might also find room in his dream bag for a new full-size baseball diamond at the Washington Street Park. And while he is delivering the diamond, he might bring along a sign designating it Ron Walters Diamond. I like the naming idea so well, I think I will ask Santa to add a sign proclaiming the entire complex Don Ramatici Park.

Of course, Santa has to deliver some sort of competitive seasons for all high school sports teams this school year. One event I would make a special request for would be a baseball game between Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools. Both teams are loaded with talent and both teams play with a lot of pride. We have long waited for this match up, and the way things are going, only Santa and his magic can make it happen.

While he is in the neighborhood, the jolly one could leave off a year of stability to the St. Vincent sports program. Principal Pat Daly has put together a strong line up of veteran coaches, now is the time for the Mustangs to show what they can do from football to futbol and everything in between as they enter the North Bay League.

Somewhere in the bag has to be a small package of past glory for Petaluma’s Little League teams. Between fires, smoke and virus, our Little League programs have taken a bit of a beating as players begin to switch to club teams. But Little League has a tradition in our town and it would be great to see it continue strong.

Proof that even an old dog can learn new things, I have learned a lot this year. Among other lessons learned is a new appreciation for cheer as a sport. The success of the Petaluma and Casa Grande cheer teams have given me a better insight, not only about the skills of the athletes, but also about the passion of the participants. All I would ask from Santa is that he deliver to cheer and other sports the same recognition we give to football and basketball.

Rodney King (for you youngsters, look him up) may seem like an odd Santa Claus helper, but if the head man could deliver an affirmative answer to King’s simple question: “Why can’t we all get along,” it would light up a Christmas like no other in a year like no other.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)