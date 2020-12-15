JJ says: Important to keep practicing the right way

You do what you can do.

The development of a vaccine is great news in the world’s ongoing war against Covid-19, but the battle is far from over. It might be a year or more before high school sports return to anything near normal. Meanwhile we must remain vigilant.

However, there are things young athletes can be doing. High school sports teams are continuing to do training and drills. Those training sessions are important. As one coach pointed out, if athletes weren’t doing organized conditioning with clear protocols in place, they would be working out on their own with no safety protocols.

Teens are going to be active. The idea that all a teenager wants to do is sit around and play video games or send text messages on the phone is a myth. Certainly teenagers get a lot, many would say too much, screen time, but they also crave physical activity.

Teens have an innate love for sports. If coaches don’t organize those activities they will organize them on their own. In different times, that would be just fine, but these are not ordinary times, and now, more than ever, there is a need for organization and rules. The rules are in place not only to teach young players discipline and fair play, but to protect lives, not only their own, but people they contact in their daily lives.

Shelter in place doesn’t mean we are chained to our couch. It means we must be smart and creative with our activities. We must wear masks. We must maintain our distance from others. We must not participate in large gatherings. We must not practice in a physical manner like blocking, tackling, wrestling and the like. We must not share equipment.

It has been impressive the way our high school coaches have adhered to safety protocols when organizing their workouts. Most of the coaches are every bit as anxious as their athletes to get back to games and competition, but they have designed practices that not only allow their players to work off their youthful energy and improve their skills, but, most importantly, to do it safely for themselves and their community.

Most of the young athletes I have talked to express disappointment (to understate the obvious) over the lack of games, but are enthusiastic about the opportunity to work out in a limited fashion. Coaches feel the same way. They anticipate the workouts and the ability to have even long-distance contact with their athletes.

Coaches, and there are some, particularly among the youth and adult sports ranks, who ignore the rules are doing a disservice to their players and their community.

It isn’t over. The weight-challenged lady hasn’t yet sunbg.

The first, and last, 100 years.

On a different topic, the vaccine has come too late for my triple-digit friend Lawrence Coonjohn who passed away last Sunday evening ((Dec. 13).

I wrote about Larry’s 100-year history a couple of weeks ago just after his centennial birthday on Nov. 22. At that time, I noted that he had once told me he might live forever because the first 100 years were the hardest.

At the end, he made those 100 years of history, some hard, some fun and all meaningful, but barely got started on the next 100. He was an inspiration to me because of his determination, good humor and sensible approach to life.

His COVID-19 test results came in the day after he died – positive.