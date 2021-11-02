JJ Says: In Petaluma, one of the wildest Egg Bowls ever

Some random reflections on perhaps the wildest Egg Bowl ever.

First, and most importantly, it was fun. A half hour before varsity kickoff the stands on both sides of Petaluma’s Steve Ellison Field were less than full, but five minutes before the kick, a raindrop couldn’t have found splash down room in either bleachers. Both teams brought bands, a mass of hard-working cheerleaders and a storm of enthusiasm. It was party time in a big way.

A year’s worth of pent-up emotion swirled around the field as students and parents celebrated the freedom to share the emotion face to mask-less face.

Both teams gave the fans an ample supply of yell reason. For 48 minutes of playing time and almost three hours of real time, there was nothing but a succession of big plays, followed by big plays. Every pass, every kick, every run, every block, every tackle was huge.

Much has been made, and will continue to be made, of the 92 combined points, but while the point total draws the headlines, it was the effort behind the points that counted. And there was effort on every snap on both sides of scrimmage. If we, as a nation, put as much effort into fighting COVID-19 as the players put into the football game, we could all throw away our masks.

Although Petaluma had the better record, 7-1 to Casa Grande’s 5-3. The Gauchos were the obvious favorite based on their almost Herculean schedule. But there is no way they were not super serious or over confident. On the other side of town, the Trojans weren’t buying the chatter that they had no chance. They kicked off not seeking a moral victory. They wanted – and expected – a victory.

It looked like the rout many expected was on when Casa Grande’s Caden Cramer ran the opening kickoff back 78 yards for a touchdown.

Wrong!

Instead of hiding behind the the excuse of their youth, the Trojans fought back, determinedly marching 56 yards for a touchdown, converting three times on fourth-down plays. Instead of a rout, a game was on.

One of the many ironies about the contest was that one quarterback passed for five touchdowns and the other ran for two. However, the five TDs came from Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis, who ordinarily is as much, or more, a runner than a passer in Petaluma’s offensive scheme, while the rushing scores were by Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous, the top passer in the North Coast Section. Go figure. Porteous did throw 32 times, completing 25, to 17 times, with 11 completions for Ellis.

Before we put too much syrup on our eggs, it has to be noted that the game, while it will go down as one of the most exciting in the Casa Grande-Petaluma annals, was not perfect and was, at times, sloppy with missed opportunities and missteps.

Note that Petaluma’s opening drive, while impressive, was 56 yards. It started at the Trojan 44-yard line, the result of a short kick and a penalty. The short field pattern was followed the entire game and was, at least partially, responsible for the record-shattering point total. There is a huge difference in sustaining a drive 50 yards instead of 75.

Short kickoffs are becoming the norm in high school football. The kickoff is the single most dangerous play in football with players getting a full head of steam before they smash like vehicles in a freeway pile up. More and more coaches are using deliberate short kicks both to protect their players and to prevent what Cramer did to the Trojans.

There weren’t a lot of penalties, but many of the legitimately thrown yellow handkerchiefs came at crucial times, including one that cost Casa Grande’s Marcus Scott a touchdown on a pass interception return.

But whatever flaws the game had were completely overshadowed by effort and emotion that translated to one of the wildest Egg Bowls ever.

And it is not over.

Petaluma will return the majority of this season’s junior and sophomore-dominated team, now with Egg Bowl experience, next season. It will be the Gauchos who are young, but it will also be a talented group of Casa athletes pushing up to the varsity from this year’s excellent junior varsity and freshmen teams.

I can hardly wait.

Oh, by the way, Casa Grande won the game 57-35.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)