Petaluma High’s chances of winning the 2019 Egg Bowl ended in the first two minutes when junior quarterback Jack Hartman hobbled off the field with a leg injury. Although they tried hard, without Hartman the Trojans never really had a chance against the better-talented Casa Grande Gauchos, losing 27-3.

It has pained me to watch the 49ers play the last two weeks. The team is a shadow of the one that just a year ago was the dominant force in the NFC and reached the Super Bowl.

The difference is, of course, injuries. It could be argued that the most important factor in football on any level is injuries. Hurts are more important than a powerful offensive line, a ferocious defense, a swift running back or an all-everything quarterback.

This year, there is the added factor of the Covid-19 outbreak that has taken even more players off the playing fields on what passes for pro and college seasons. The pandemic has postponed the entire high school season and we still don’t know if it will be played or not.

But pandemic aside, injuries have always been a factor in football. Of course, there is risk in any sport, but football is a violent game. It is designed for contact. Smashing an opponent is not only condoned but encouraged.

I’m not knocking the game. I love football. For me it combines strategy, teamwork, strength and courage. I applaud a good hit or block as enthusiastically as I do a break-away run or a long pass reception.

But, people do get hurt.

Fortunately we are doing a much better job of preventing and treating concussions and head injuries, the most serious of injuries in any sport. Even with better helmets and better tackling and blocking techniques, those injuries do occur. That is why there are protocols now in place for treating those kinds of injuries.

More common are foot and ankle injuries. These kinds of hurts can occur in any sport. I don’t know of any serious runner who hasn’t suffered some sort of foot, lower leg or knee injury.

More to the point is that people do get hurt and when injuries happen to key people, they impact the entire team. It doesn’t matter if it is high school, college or pro, a key injury or injuries can make or break a season.

The truth is that teams just have to live with injuries. When you play sports, you take a risk. In some sports, the risk is greater than in others, but athletes do it for the love of the game. For them, it is a risk worth taking.

On the high school level, coaches, administrators and parents do everything they can to minimize the risk, but when they do happen, it is “next man up.” It has been that kind of year for the 49ers where it seems like every week it is the next man, or next men up.

We want our sports to be as safe as possible, but we, and the athletes, want them to be physical, competitive and challenging.

It seems harsh, but the truth is: Injuries happen.

