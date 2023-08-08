I have just finished reading a book written by sportscaster Al Michaels, the man who made the famous “Do you believe in Miracles” call to describe the United States hockey win over Russia in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

The first paragraph of Michaels’ autobiography reads: “My first memory in life is going to Ebbets Field in the summer of 1950.” He goes on to describe the experience of attending a Dodgers game with his father.

It set me to pondering, as old folks are prone to do, about how many Petaluma kids get to share the experience of going to a Major League game with their fathers (or mothers or brothers or sisters).

Of course, the local kids don’t have the advantage of living to within subway-riding distance from Ebbets Field, but distance isn’t the only obstacle between a 10-year-old Little Leaguer and the field of his/her dreams.

It cost money – a lot of money - to see the Giants, or any other Major League baseball team, play.

One of my most prized possessions is a 1985 Tom Seaver baseball card from when he was pitching for the Chicago White Sox. It was given to me by the late great (at least in my mind) George Haire.

Attached in the card holder is a ticket to a game George attended between the White Sox and the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 4, 1985. Seaver beat the Yankees 4-1 in that game for the 300th win of his Hall of Fame career. George paid $8.75 for his ticket.

You can’t get into a movie theater for that price today.

The Giants and all MLB teams are not exactly pricing families out of ball parks, but they are making a trip to Oracle Park an extra special treat – sort of like the difference between getting a present for Christmas and getting a bicycle – an expensive bicycle.

According to Bookies.com, which has calculated the cost of attending a Major League game at each MLB Stadium, it would cost the family of four an average of $180.90 to attend a game at Oracle Park, and that might be an understatement.

The calculation is for the cheapest tickets, $91.32 for all four, an average of about $22 a ticket. Perhaps the tickets can be found for that cost at some of the resale sites online, but my guess is that for seats where you can actually see a slider slide, it will set you back about $40 apiece.

The estimate includes beer for the adults, sodas for the kids and hot dogs for the entire family. The Giants, in their benevolence, have reduced the price of beer to $9 a bottle. Actually, the cost for basic concessions is pretty much in line with what you would pay at a movie theater.

The calculation includes $30 for parking. For me, part of the experience of attending a Giants game is the ferry ride from Larkspur to the ball park. Not only is the ride itself an adventure for the kids, it sure beats the hassle of driving to and through the city. But, it comes at a cost - $15.50 a ticket, with a couple of extra bucks for parking at the ferry terminal.

All this has to come with the disclaimer that I have to take the Bookies.com calculations on face value since I have not been to a Giants game this season. I hope to make it before the playoffs (and they will make the playoffs), because I surely can’t afford the cost of a World Series (forever the optimist) ticket.

Of course, a family visit to a Giants game at Oracle Park is Dollar Store cheap compared to a trip to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara where the San Francisco 49ers dwell.

According to Betway, an online gaming site, it costs a family of four $1,106 to attend a 49ers’ game. That number is a bit skewed because it includes $218 for jerseys for the entire family.

What it does not include is the cost in both money and aggravation for the trip from Petaluma to Santa Clara. With the cost of gas, that is not insignificant unless you drive an electric vehicle and then you would probably have to factor in a two-hour battery-charging delay.

Back in the day when I still had sideburns, I watched several games at Kezar Stadium watching John Brodie quarterback the 49ers. Later, I even saw a few games at Candlestick Park. I have never been to Levi’s Stadium. I have a deep affection for the 49ers, but the mortgage payment comes first.

