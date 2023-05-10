Spring’s second sports season is about to begin.

Casa Grande’s baseball and softball teams have already won the first season - the race for league championships. Now it is on to the North Coast Section playoffs and it’s a whole new ball game. Every team sets a goal to win league. Most actually look beyond to NCS and, now, even to the state playoffs. Win league and you get a pennant, win NCS and you get more – you get prestige.

Of course, the big difference is that there is no room for error in the NCS playoffs. In league, you can slip and still come out on top. Casa Grande, the No. 2 ranked team in NCS Division II, lost two Vine Valley Athletic League games and still won league by two games.

In the playoffs it is one and done. One loss and it is over. The rewards are great, but the mountain is steep. Every team, except one, ends with a loss. Just to make the NCS field is an accomplishment. This season, once again, both Casa Grande and Petaluma will be in the both the baseball and softball fields.

We won’t know until Sunday how they will be seated or who they will play against. Casa Grande, as league champion, is certain to get a first-round home game and should get a home game throughout the playoffs.

Petaluma, currently ranked No. 9 in the division, may have to travel for its opener. The Trojans’ problem is that they lost four and tied one of their first seven non-league games when they had several players injured, sick or otherwise incapacitated. Although tied for second with Vintage in the VAAL at 7-5 they are just 13-10-1 overall.

For the second season, NCS isn’t the end for baseball teams. There is a chance for teams to follow section play with CIF Northern California playoffs. It was a plateau Petaluma reached last season, even though the Trojans lost ln the NCS Division 2 playoffs to Ukiah.

It is a little complicated, but it is fun to think about and even more fun to be part of the excitement.

St. Vincent, although with a slightly losing record at 11-12, is currently ranked No. 7 among Division 5 school and has a chance of also being in the playoffs.

On the girls aide in softball, Casa Grande at 20-3 is not only the VVAL champion, but also ranked No. 1 among all NCS Division 2 teams. The Gauchos should be in line for home game throughout their stay in the playoffs. Petaluma at No. 4 could also play a first-round game at home.

St. Vincent is 6-11 on the season, but by virtue of having a winning North Bay League Redwood record (6-5) qualifies for the playoffs, but is riding the bubble at a No 11 ranking among Division 5 teams.

It should be noted that the rankings, while important, are not ironclad. Teams and pairings are the sole responsibility of a NCS selection committee.

The committee doesn’t always get it right, but it comes pretty close. Of course, you can’t please everyone and mistakes are made. I have squawked about committee decisions in the past, and I may do so again, but I am admittedly prejudiced and my yelling usually comes from a hometown bias.

It should also be explained that the league playoffs that VVAL baseball and softball teams played this week have little bearing on either the league standings or the playoff pairings. I have done a spin act on those league playoffs over the years and now support them as a way of giving teams a chance for redemption and a way of bridging the gap between the end of the regular season and the start of the NCS playoffs.

But, don’t get confused, the league playoffs are not the NCS playoffs. The section playoffs are the big plum on the competitive tree.

Just to make the NCS playoffs is an accomplishment. To win is very special.

Play Ball! – some more.