JJ Says: It was party time for Petaluma High students

Petaluma High School’s Friday night lights last week was a perfect example of what high school football is all about. It is about much more than what is happening on the field.

It was homecoming for the Trojans, and while the players took care of business on the field, beating Sonoma Valley 37-13, a party broke out in the stands. Those stands were packed with students, parents, band and returning alumni. Everyone was in a party mood.

I suspect that it had a great deal to do with the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions. Last football season, which occurred in the spring, students were mostly prohibited from even attending athletic events.

Friday night, it felt like old times. The stands were packed and those responsible for the packing were in good spirits. The band was playing, the returning grads were gabbing about yester-year and those of this year were cheering, chanting and generally creating a good-natured ruckus.

Of course it helped that Petaluma players were doing good things on the field, but the feeling was that the crowd didn’t need any encouragement. The students just wanted to celebrate something. Football on this Friday was all the excuse they needed.

And if there is such a thing as respectful rowdy, it described the Petaluma fans. They chanted, they yelled, they clapped they cheered, but seldom was a vulgar or even disrespectful comment heard either individually or in unison.

Many of the rooters were dressed in various modes of pink, signifying their support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Highlight was the halftime coronation of the exalted homecoming ruler. At Petaluma there was no Homecoming Queen nor a Homecoming King. There was a single Homecoming Royalty.

When senior Liam Richardson was crowned Homecoming Royalty, the assembled multitude went absolutely berserk. He is a much liked and appreciated young man on the Petaluma campus. It has been a long time since I have seen such a look of pure joy as I saw on Liam’s face when he was mobbed by scores of his fellow students after receiving his crown.

There are many reasons to take education seriously, but there is nothing in the education code that prohibits having fun along the way.

--

While Petaluma was celebrating homecoming, Casa Grande’s Jacob Porteous was in the midst of another passing spectacular at Memorial Stadium in Napa, completing 34 of 44 passes for 524 yards and eight touchdowns.

Porteous is an excellent quarterback. As a passer he ranks with another Casa Grande thrower, Nick Sherry, as one of the best I’ve seen in high school. Sherry went on to quarterback for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Another outstanding Casa Grande quarterback, JaJuan Lawson went on to star at the University of Rhode Island. He was perhaps the most athletic I have seen, not only a great passer, but an outstanding runner.

I would say that Porteous ranks right there with them as a passer, but you don’t put up his kind of numbers without help. In seven games he has completed 60% of his passes (156 of 257 for 2,330 yards (an average of 332 per game), thrown 29 touchdowns and has been intercepted just five times.

Those numbers reflect not only Porteous’ ability, but several other factors, including Casa Grande’s offensive philosophy, a big and strong offensive line and exceptional receivers.

Casa Grande’s coaching staff, led by head coach John Antonio, makes no secret that the Gauchos’ plan is to throw first and ask questions later. Last week against Napa, Porteous threw 44 times. As a team, the Gauchos ran just 11 times.

To have the time to deliver 44 passes and complete 37, Porteous needs time to throw. and the Gauchos big offensive front, anchored by 230-pound Colin Patchet and 255-pound Kodi Cornelius give him all the time he needs. Both of those big guys will play somewhere after Casa Grande, senior Patchet next year and sophomore Cornelius in three years.

What makes the Casa Grande offensive line even more devastating Is that it is exceptionally deep. Injuries are no problem. If someone is hurt, it is next man up with little loss in efficiency.

There is no question about Porteous’ ability, but he feels comfortable throwing into crowds and doesn’t always have to be spot on to get a completion. Shane Runyeon and Marcus Scott run precise routes and have an uncanny ability to take balls away from defenders. There are a multitude of others for Porteous to choose from.

It all adds up to what will be a record-setting passing season for the Gauchos, but the records will not belong to the quarterback alone.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)