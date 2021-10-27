JJ Says: It wasn’t always called the Egg Bowl

Rumors that I was there when Knut Rockne’s Notre Dame team shocked powerful USC are simply not true. But I was there when Casa Grande played Petaluma in football for the first time.

The year was 1974 and Casa Grande was a toddling educational institution, just two years old. Few people gave the Gauchos a chance against the tradition-shrouded Trojans, but Casa shut out the over-confident westsiders 9-0.

Of course, the game wasn’t called the Egg Bowl then. It didn’t acquire that moniker until 1993, actually stealing the name from one used by the semipro Petaluma Leghorns 40 years earlier. I had moved on by then, and didn’t return until a few years into the new century, in time to witness a string of Casa Grande successes broken up by a Petaluma resurgence as the first decade of the 21st century drew to a close.

Along the way, I have seen great teams and great players, mediocre teams and average players rise to glory and others stumble and fall. I have seen the best in sportsmanship and some ugly instances. I have seen the sun shine and the rain fall. I’ve seen much of the best of times and the worst of times in Egg Bowl history.

The worst happened in 2011 when a 35-9 Casa Grande rout got out of hand with name calling, pushing, shoving, spitting and who knows what was happening at the bottom of the piles of bodies. It was so bad that the game was canceled for six years.

I still believe school officials were too quick to react and the six-year forfeiture was way overboard, but I didn’t have a vote. It took a united front from Casa Grande coach Trent Herzog and Petaluma coach Rick Krist, along with strong support from Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan to bring the game back.

There were a few ironies in the reinstatement of the Egg Bowl. Herzog was a leading proponent of returning the game, but by the time it was again played, he had left Casa Grande and is now coach at St. Vincent. A few years after it was reinstated, Petaluma and Casa Grande were both placed in the Vine Valley Athletic League and would have been forced to play one another as part of the regular league schedule.

The game returned in 2017, renamed the Community Egg Bowl with the emphasis on sportsmanship and community involvement with players from both schools joining forces to help with several community events in the week prior to the game.

Petaluma won the return game 20-14.

That set off a series of exciting games leading up to this Saturday.

The 2018 game will rank as one of the greatest of all time. Petaluma did what Petaluma does, chewing up six minutes of the fourth quarter to score on a 2-yard run by Colton Prieto with just 1:01 left in the game for a 36-29 lead. Casa Grande quarterback Jadon Bosarge, running on heart more than his legs, led the Gauchos right back with a drive that took the Gauchos 72 yards in less than 45 seconds of playing time, with Carson Kerrigan grabbing a touchdown 33-yard touchdown pass to make it a one-point game.

Faced with a decision of a try for a 1-point conversion kick, or a 2-point game-winning run, the Gauchos opted for the win try and prevailed on a dive by Jordan Gramajo.

While 2018 was thrilling, 2019 was heart pleasing. Casa Grande won the contest handedly 27-3, but the game will be forever remembered for Aidan’s run.

Aidan Spiillane was a Petaluma High School student who overcame the challenge of a form of cerebral palsy that limited the use of his right arm and hand, compromised his mobility and limited his ability to speak, although not his ability to hear and understand.

Adian was, and still is, one of Petaluma’s biggest fans. Before he graduated in 2019, he served as a water carrier for the Trojans and his admiration was reciprocated by the players and his fellow Petaluma High students.

By mutual agreement by both Petaluma and Casa Grande players, time out was called immediately following the second-half kickoff and a special play called for Aidan who sprinted 35 yards into the end zone with 270-pound Casa lineman Jack Farris in hot pursuit. When he crossed the goal line, fans on both sides of the Casa Grande field exploded in appreciation and an Egg Bowl legend was born.

This will be the 43rd meeting between the two teams. Over almost a half century (47 years to be exact) Petaluma High School’s Trojans and Casa Grande High School’s Gauchos have provided great games, good games, a few blowouts and a few stinkers.

The game has provided excitement, stirred emotions, made heroes, brought pure joy and more than a few tears.

It is called the Egg Bowl and it happens Saturday afternoon at Steve Ellison Field on the Petaluma campus.

