JJ Says: It wasn’t easy for the Class of 2022

In sports the expression “PR” has a special meaning. It refers to “personal record,” meaning you have done better than you have done before. It means that in the competition that means the most, the competition against yourself, you are a winner.

This week, seniors at Casa Grande, Petaluma, San Antonio, Carpe Diem, Sonoma Mountain and Valley Oaks high schools set PRs. It doesn’t matter if they are honor roll students, or barely scraped by, they have all set PRs in their educational lives.

It is a record to be savored and celebrated. It has taken at least 12 years (longer counting PK and kindergarten classes) to achieve. It is also a PR that, liked all records, will be broken. Whether education is formalized in college, vocational skills. arts classes or through life’s experiences, education is a lifelong process. High school graduation sets the bar for what is to follow.

Many of those who walked across stages this week are athletes, and sports played a huge part in earning them the diplomas that are forever written proof of their accomplishment.

The stories abound of young people who remained in school or made passing grades only to be eligible for sports. There are young people who will carrying diplomas Sunday morning who were motivated by the desire to play sports.

But those are extreme instances. Most athletes are good students, using the same drive and determination that helped them succeed in sports to succeed in the classroom.

To say it hasn’t been easy for the Class of 2022 would be like saying it wasn’t easy to land a man on the moon. For some it might have seen like a similar daunting journey.

At least this year’s graduates get to have a real graduation, not a drive-by hand out. Still, they went through the same trials and tribulations that all students endured over the last three years - COVID, isolation, masks, ZOOM and all that with fire, drought, social unrest and the ever present threat of violence added to their anxiety.

For the athletes there was the additional disruption to the sport of their choice. There were periods of no sports at all, then a one-season sports year, times when there weren’t enough COVID students to form a full team, gyms empty of all but players and coaches, changing rules and an entire season of no playoffs or championships.

Through it all, it was a season of major successes for area teams. From the football field, where Casa Grande gave South County its first Vine Valley Athletic League grid championship and St. Vincent won a section championship and played in the CIF state playoffs to the diamond where Petaluma played in the first Northern California Regional playoffs, and everywhere in between, the Class of 2022-led teams added pennants to gym walls.

It’s problematic what kind of world this year’s graduates are facing. There are certainly challenges ahead.

Today’s graduates step into a chaotic world of wars, climate change, increasing violence, inflation, ever-changing diseases and political turmoil.

The graduates still have much to learn, but they have 12 years of dedication, hard work and sacrifice to prepare them to take the next step in their academic education, their vocational education and their life’s education.

They have learned much through challenging times in the classrooms, and yes, on the playing fields.

They are all winners.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)