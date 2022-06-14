JJ Says: Keep summer sports in perspective

School has been out for about two weeks and I can already hear the age-old kids complaint of “I’m bored.”

It might be true, but only in the context of there are too many hours in a day to fill without school. It is certainly not because there aren’t enough activities to choose from. From baseball to boxing, there are organized activities for just about every interest or avocation.

I think that is great, but let’s not go overboard.

There is a disturbing tendency to turn youngsters into one-sport athletes. Summer has hardly begun and already we are seeing summer programs start that will take kids through most of the summer. There is certainly nothing wrong with kids continuing to play sports through the summer. The problem is that summer programs are becoming almost mandatory.

For a young athlete to stay competitive, he or she must play during the summer. If you are a good young baseball player, you have to play not only on a Little League team but also on a travel ball team or choose travel ball over Little League.

If you are a basketball player every almost every high school has a summer program that often includes participation in tournaments or leagues. Coaches use the programs to teach fundamentals and, although they may not acknowledge it, often make decisions based on summer-league participation.

It is the same in football where summer passing leagues help hone the skills players will use once the season kicks off. Casa Grande’s record-setting quarterback Jacob Porteous acknowledges that much of the success of the Gauchos’ dazzling passing attack was the result of his work with his receivers during the summer.

Name almost any high school sport and there is some form of summer activity.

I have nothing against summer sports programs. They not only help prepare athletes for what is to come in the high school season, but they help young athletes continue to do something they love during what can be long summer days.

But they have to be kept in perspective.

They absolutely should not be mandatory. Things like summer jobs, family vacations and just a breather from sports should not affect a young athlete’s standing once the regular season starts.

An athlete’s performance in summer tournaments and leagues should not be a factor in their status during the regular season. Obviously, the more effort an athlete puts into a sport, the better he or she becomes, just as summer weight and conditioning programs make an athlete stronger, more skill repetition will make that athlete better at their chosen sport. But, it should be voluntary and not compulsory.

I think I prefer that summer camps where young athletes learn and have fun for a concentrated week and then move on with their summer.

Summer travel teams, high school leagues and the like should have limited seasons and limited tournaments.

It is a reason it is called “summer break.”

