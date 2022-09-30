JJ Says: Let the scoreboard decide who has the best team

After St. Vincent had manhandled Montgomery last Saturday afternoon, the Mustang chant was, “We’re the best team in Petaluma!” It was chanted as a statement, but put to me in the form of a question: “Do you think we’re the best team in Petaluma?”

Like all wise men, I hem and hawed around the question. It is one of those you’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t queries and I slipped away in the midst of the celebration without being forced into an answer.

At 5-0 halfway through the season, St. Vincent has the best record of any team in town. Petaluma is 4-1 and Casa Grande 2-2, but neither St. Vincent nor Petaluma have played Marin Catholic or Vintage. Petaluma will get that opportunity Friday night.

St. Vincent is in a galaxy far, far and away from the one it was trapped in during the 2017-2018 season when it was 1-9 and lost to Elsie Allen. Trent Herzog and his staff took over the next year, and it has been a steady climb upward ever since.

Last year was very close to the pinnacle as the Mustangs compiled an 8-2 record, shared the North Bay League championship, won the North Coast Section Division 7 championship and advanced to the Northern California Division 6AA playoffs before finally being stopped by a school called Argonaut from Jackson in the Sierra foothills.

This season’s St. Vincent team is even better. There is still a lot of football to be played between now and the North Coast Section and NorCal playoffs. It takes consistency and a touch of luck to reach and succeed in those post-season activities. I don’t know how far the Mustangs will progress, but I will flat out say this year’s St. Vincent team, despite losing some talented players to graduation, is better than last year’s turbo-charged edition.

We will know for certain which team is better between Petaluma and Casa Grande on Saturday afternoon Oct. 29 when they meet on the Casa Grande field. Fans may have differing ideas of who plays the best, who gets luckier or who deserves to win, but there is no opinion with the scoreboard. The scoreboard blinks in silent judgment. Period, end of story.

There is no way for St. Vincent to enter the arena. We can argue, debate and discuss, but there is no way for the Mustangs to participate.

If the new football-only conference becomes a reality, there is a possibility for St. Vincent to wind up in the same league – division, group, call it what you will – as Petaluma, and be locked into a yearly meeting with the Trojans.

Otherwise, it will be up to the bigger schools to voluntarily schedule a game with the Mustangs with little to gain and quite a bit to lose. If Casa or Petaluma win, it would do little to benefit either in rankings or pride positioning. If either loses, it would do little to improve either their status or their standing.

Without being in the same league, either Petaluma or Casa Grande would be doing St. Vincent a great favor to put it on the schedule. How good a neighbor are they?

That being said, a Petaluma vs. St. Vincent or Casa Grande vs. St. Vincent match would certainly generate a lot of community interest, especially considering the interlocking histories of St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog and Casa Grande coach John Antonio.

I’m not about to step into the rip current of which team is better, but I will say that this year’s St. Vincent team would be competitive with either of the big schools.

Year in and year out, that might be more problematic. The difference is depth. St. Vincent has 27 players listed on its current roster, Petaluma has 37 and Casa Grande 52.

One or two players can make all the difference in the world.

Take super running back Kai Hall out of the St. Vincent lineup and the Mustangs have a very good team. With Hall in the lineup, its team one of the best small schools in the state and definitely in the discussion of being one of the best St. Vincent teams of all time.

By contrast, Petaluma played without its two best players – quarterback Henry Ellis on offense and back Dawson Shaw on defense, and still dominated Justin-Siena last week. Casa Grande has receivers, just to pick a position, sitting on the bench who could start for many other teams.

The local game of the year, as it always is, will be the Egg Bowl. By the time the sun sets on Oct. 29, we will know whether Petaluma or Casa Grande is the better football team, but will we know who has the best football team in Petaluma?

