With the close of the Section 1 Tournament for the 9-11 age division hosted by Petaluma American Little League, the small ball season is over in Petaluma.

Winners of the section tournaments move on to the state level, the highest level for the 8-10 and 9-11 age groups. The Major Leaguers can advance to regional play in San Bernardino, and finally to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA.

But the little guys have taken their last swings in Petaluma, at least this year. It was quite a show.

But that show doesn’t just happen. It takes an army of volunteers to host a tournament. The first stepping stone is the district tournament – and District 35, which includes all three Petaluma Little Leagues, does it right.

This summer, the focal point of the district tournament was Rincon Valley Little League, where championship games for the 8-10, 9-11, Majors and Juniors were held. But there was plenty of action at all three Petaluma Little League venues.

According to District 35 administrator Rick Duarte, a Petaluma resident, District 35 hosted a record 99 Little League All-star games (or 100, depending on whether the section tournament hosted by Petaluma American stretched to an “if necessary” game.

Of those games, played mainly from June 30 through July 18, 38 were hosted by Petaluma leagues. Petaluma American hosted 19 at Lucchesi Park, Petaluma Valley hosted nine at Murphy Field and Petaluma National hosted nine at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High campus. The Americans hosted the entire five-team section tournament for 9-11 year olds.

Meanwhile, Rincon Valley hosted 35 games, Mark West 13, Healdsburg five, Santa Rosa American 2, Sebastopol 2, Fort Bragg 2, West Side 2 and Ukiah 1. And Duarte kept track of all of them.

At each of these venues, a bevy of people, from Duarte down to the scorekeepers, worked to make sure each game flowed smoothly. All involved, even the umpires, are volunteers.

On the subject of umpires, it is interesting to note that there were four umps at every game. Most high school games have only two, and prep playoff games usually have three. Unlike a few parents, I thought the umpiring, at least in the games I saw, was pretty good. The strike zone varied from umpire to umpire, but was almost always consistent, with some calling high strikes, while others favored low pitches for pitcher-favorable results.

Little League umpires do have a habit of huddling quite often over a close or questionable call, but that is not a bad thing. With no video replay, the umpires just want to make sure they get things right. I suspect they also want to get all four involved in games where there is little action on the base paths.

But the umpires are only the beginning. Little League tournaments involve an unbelievable amount of paperwork. There are birth certificates to check and verify, rosters to be reviewed, and pitch counts be checked, among much else.

On game days, there are fields to be groomed, announcers to correctly pronounce names, official scorebooks to be kept. Scorekeepers’ jobs are easier now that Little League bats everyone through the lineup. In earlier times, it was almost impossible to keep track of who was in or out of the lineup and who could enter and reenter in what spot in the batting order.

Then there are snack shack workers who toil in hot kitchens, sometimes in temperatures approaching triple digits.

On the topic of snack shacks, the local Little League winner, nachos down, is the Rincon Valley food dispenser that is more like a roadside eatery than a ballpark hot dog service center. I’ve never seen another ballpark snack shack where you can get a bargain on a chicken tender/French fry combo.

It may or may not take a village to raise a child, but it does take several communities to put on a Little League Tournament.