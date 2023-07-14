Little League All Stars concluded the District 35 Tournament last Saturday on the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa. The complex is beginning to show a little gray around the temples, but it is still a wonderful place to play and watch Little League baseball.

It is a little difficult to find, but with GPS and no accidents on Highway 12, the drive from Petaluma is not that difficult. The complex itself, with three diamonds, has been carved out of what my mother would have called a “thicket,” and is surrounded by oak and other trees with a now-dry creek running alongside.

It is a peaceful setting suitable for, say, reading – or would be, if the shouts of glee coming from all the people during Little League season weren’t so pleasingly distracting.

The Rincon Valley folks know how to host a tournament. In the many years I have been visiting, the tournaments have always been well planned and managed. This year was no different. As a bonus they have one of the best snack shacks in Little League. Where else will you find bargain deals on chicken nuggets and fries?

Of course, it helped that this year, Petaluma had four of the six teams involved on what was dubbed “Championship Saturday” last weekend.

Mark West took home the top prize – the Major League title for 10-12 year olds. This is the age group that has a shot at the Little League World Series. The other two age groups that played last Saturday, the 8-10 and 9-11 divisions, can only advance to the Northern California championship level.

If a Petaluma team couldn’t win the Major Tournament, you had to be glad for Mark West. According to research done by Gus Morris of the Press Democrat, Mark West hadn’t won a Major League District title since 1986. Usually it is Rincon Valley or one of the Petaluma teams that advances.

Petaluma National did win both the 8-10 and 9-11 age groups. The Nationals beat another Petaluma team, the Petaluma Americans, in their championship game. It was the only one of the three championship games that wasn’t a blowout, with the Nationals winning 7-4.

Part of the reason for the lopsided games is that by the time the title games roll around, the team coming back through the losers’ bracket, especially if they are beaten in the first or second round of the double-elimination tournaments, are completely out of pitching.

That’s why it is important to have the pitch-count rule, as onerous as it is. It is there to stop managers from yielding to the temptation of using their best pitchers too frequently to keep their teams playing. More on that at another time.

The point is that the winners’ bracket team not only has to win once for the championship, but has more of its best pitchers ready to go in the championship game. In this year’s 9-11 age bracket, Petaluma National played just three games to reach the title contest, while Petaluma American, beaten in the opening round by Rincon Valley in a 5-4 game, had to win four games just to get back to the championship tussle, and would have had to beat the Nationals twice to win district.

But upsets can happen.

I remember a District Major League Tournament where a Petaluma Valley team, led by a youngster named Torkelson, went into the championship game undefeated, but was beaten twice by the National League team. The year was 2012 and that National team went on to become what is, thus far, the only Petaluma team ever to play in the Little League World Series.

There isn’t a chance for a World Series team from Petaluma this year. There is a chance for either a 10-year-old or an 11-year-old NorCal champion. Both National teams are talented.

I particularly like the 11-year-old pitching. As is proven on every tournament level, it takes more than one ace to win a title and, from what I can tell, the National 11s have several strong arms.

If enthusiasm can get the job done, the National Tens will be hard to beat. I was amazed at how well they supported their older counterparts after they had won their division pennant last Saturday morning. Not only do they hit, pitch and field, but they offer high-pitched support to all things National.

This is not to slight the Americans and the Valley, nor for that matter any of the teams that played in the tournament. For nine days, Little League teams from Petaluma to Ukiah showed once again that football may be America’s most popular spectator sport, but baseball is still America’s game.

