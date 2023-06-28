Terms like “historic” are often tossed around in sports commentary to describe extraordinary seasons and accomplishments. I wouldn’t go so far as to describe the 2022-23 school year as “historic,” but it was certainly extraordinary.

It was a year when we truly conquered, if not totally eradicated, COVID-19. For the first time in three years, “normal” was back. It was also a year of exceptional accomplishment by our high school athletic teams.

It began with a super successful St. Vincent football team that was possibly even better than its 12-1 record showed, and an overachieving Petaluma grid team that shocked Vintage and became a power to be reckoned with in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The year continued with one of the most dominant Casa Grande wrestling teams ever. It ended with what were truly “historic” Casa Grande diamond teams, with both Gaucho baseball and softball teams winning North Coast Section championships.

Much has already been chronicled about these teams. This week I would like to spotlight a few of the individual athletes we have been privileged to watch this past school year. We are almost certain to hear more about these young people as they continue their sports careers on the next level. They leave behind memories and impressions that will last long after they have left local playing fields.

This is a purely arbitrary and personal list that I have limited to 10 athletes. I have certainly missed some special athletes and some fan favorites. It is a given that I will overlook some excellent athletes who made 2022-23 a sports school year to remember.

Kai Hall ends his St. Vincent football career as the Redwood Empire’s all-time leading rusher with 5,740 yards and 76 touchdowns to show for his four-year varsity career. Even the biggest numbers in Redwood Empire history don’t convey how exciting and enduring Hall was. He was, with no exaggeration, a threat to score on any play from any place on the football field. To say he was special is an understatement.

Silas Pologeorgis, Petaluma High’s senior football running back, may have been the most under-hyped athlete in the Redwood Empire. He was also, perhaps, the best athlete at Petaluma High School. His rushing numbers, while outstanding, were a bit deflated by Petaluma’s share-the-ball offense. He had a second and even third gear that made him resemble a three-stage rocket. He was also one of his team’s best defenders. Off the football field, he was a 195-pound sprint champion, winning both the 100 and 200-meter dashes in the VVAL championships. He also tried wrestling for the first time as a senior and finished third in the league championship meet in his weight class.

Austin Steeves is the latest in a continuing line of Casa Grande baseball standouts. A left-hander with a lightning fastball, he pitched and won big games against big teams for the Gauchos, pitching them to VVAL and North Coast section championships and into the semifinals of the CIF Nor-Cal playoffs. Numbers tell the Steeves story: a 10-3 won-lost record, 0.39 earned run average, 158 strikeouts and just 18 walks. In addition, he hit .310 as the Gaucho lead-off batter and may have been the best defensive outfielder in the VVAL. He was only a junior this season, and we can hardly wait to see what happens next.

Jamie McGaughey may have been the best female athlete in the Redwood Empire and was certainly the best teammate. A volleyball, basketball and softball standout for Casa Grande, she was a team leader in all three sports, although she was best in softball where she was the VVAL’s Player of the Year after batting .438 with 11 home runs and playing exceptional defense at third base. When asked about the senior, coaches don’t start with her awesome statistics, but first mention her unselfish team leadership.

Ed Berncich was an athlete who, as a wrestler, never received the attention he deserved. He is perhaps better known as a blocking fullback and aggressive linebacker for the Petaluma High football team, but it was as a wrestler that he shined. Casa Grande dominated local wrestling, but it was Berncich who reached the state meet. After winning the 195-pound title at the VVAL championships, he finished second at NCS to qualify for state, following brothers Dalton and Tanner to the state meet. He overcame two knee injuries to reach the highest level.

Kayla Zeidler, from Casa Grande High, is another exceptional athlete who has flown underneath the radar. A sophomore, Zeidler made her second trip to the state wrestling tournament in as many years. After winning both the VVAL and the NCS tournaments, she made an excellent showing against the state’s best female wrestlers, winning two matches before being eliminated at state.