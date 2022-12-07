Soccer supporters in the United States were hoping for a boost in their sport from the fanfare over the World Cup. It might happen, but much of the glamour of what is the most popular spectator sport in the world was tarnished in our country by the quick first-round exit of the U.S. National team.

From all I have read or could glean from the television commentators, the U.S. team wasn’t bad, but was in a “building” mode. To an admitted novice, it looked to me like the team could hold its own with many others in the competition. But when it ran into the big dogs, like the Netherlands, it was in over its head.

But what do I know? I hardly know a corner kick from a penalty kick.

I do know that the U.S. women’s team that won the World Cup in 2019 created more buzz than a beehive in a rose garden, while the rumble about this year’s U.S. men’s team could barely be heard, except for a little pop when it defeated Iran.

This is no knock on the team or the players, but it does reflect the win-or-be-ignored attitude of the U.S. sports fans.

It also reflects the U.S. sports fans’ craving for scoring. It’s no coincidence that basketball, with its NBA scores starting at triple digits, is rapidly gaining in popularity while soccer, where scores seldom reach crooked letters, has a hard time filling seats.

The good news for fútbol fanatics is that the sport continues to be popular with the demographics that count most: the players.

Here in Petaluma, there are more than 1,800 kids involved in the Petaluma Youth Soccer League and, according to league president Sean Kensigner, the number is growing each year.

I have long maintained that soccer is a great sport for youngsters. It is perpetual motion. The players are always active. Unlike baseball, the participants are all involved all the time. Most importantly, it gives participants the feeling of team.

I’m not denigrating any sport, but in some sports, and soccer is one of them, every player gets a chance to feel what it is like to be part of something bigger and more important than themselves. Just pulling on a uniform for the first time is a big deal.

And, local teams are beginning to have success on the high school level. Casa Grande had a great season last winter going 13-2-2, beating Vintage for the first time in school history and tying the Crushers for the league championship.

The local girls teams have been even more dominant. Last season, as has become the norm, Casa Grande and Petaluma were one-two in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Casa was league champion at 9-0-3 and 12-2-4 overall, while Petaluma finished at 6-2-4 and 10-6-5 overall. In head-to-head meetings the teams tied 0-0 and 1-1.

It is heartening to see girls soccer coming back to St. Vincent. There was a time when the Mustangs were a small-school powerhouse. With the right coach they could quickly become competitive.

There are plans to bring back the boys program at St. Vincent, although there might be a scramble to fill out a roster since soccer is a spring sport among the small schools. Like all sports, it depends on the coach. Bring in an enthusiastic coach and the players will come.

Petaluma is a baseball/football town, but there is room for many other sports, including soccer.

We just need a reason to get excited. Success on the international stage would help.

