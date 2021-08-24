JJ Says: Many factors lead to decline in football participation

A friend of mine, a longtime high school and college coach once described to me what football meant to him by explaining, “Every time we kick off a new season, the hairs on my arms stand up.”

That may be a little crude and not entirely word-for-word accurate, but it does convey what many, myself included, feel about high school football. In our area, in fact throughout California, we are not the fanatics we see in other parts of the country where high school tradition is a religion.

Petaluma is more a baseball town than a football town. I would argue that more kids are drawn to diamonds than to goal posts. The results can be seen on the upper levels where we see more college and professional level players from Petaluma in baseball than we do in football.

That doesn’t mean we still aren’t attracted to Friday night lights, but the lights are beginning to dim.

Even before COVID-19, attendance at high school games was beginning to trend downward. Games are simply not the community draw they once were. Even more telling, there are fewer athletes playing the game. This year, Petaluma will not field a junior varsity team and Novato, not too long ago a Marin County powerhouse, will not have a varsity team.

The pandemic, of course, is part of the explanation. If players in other sports rode a roller coaster all year, football players were on a mega monster ride. First, all activity was shut down. Then, players were allowed to condition outdoors while observing stringent safety protocols. Meanwhile, some mavericks started defying the rules which led to the formation of private football leagues and teams. Those were just getting started when, faced with court challenges, the CIF decided to go ahead and have a season.

Once sports finally started, everything was lumped into one season and athletes had to make a choice about which activity they would pursue. Players were appreciative of getting any kind of season, but for football players it meant only five games.

All this happened at a time when the trend away from multi-sport athletes has continued to grow. More young athletes are opting to concentrate year ‘round on just one sport with an eye on college and beyond. Personally, I think players who take this route are missing much of the high school athletic experience. Many coaches agree, but that is the topic for another missive. However, it is a fact that single-sport concentration is cutting into the number of young athletes excited about football.

And, there are more things for young people to pursue. There are not only more sports, but more activities. This is not a bad thing. A young person should be allowed to follow his/her passion whether it is music, debate or sports, but there is a lot of competition for limited teen time. The old lament about kids getting into trouble because they have nothing to do is simply not true.

It is true that the numbers of football participants are up at both Casa Grande and St. Vincent high schools. In fact, Casa Grande has more football candidates than jerseys. There are reasons for the strength of those programs, but they are exceptions.

Football is still relatively strong in the North Bay, but when we see teams like Novato and, in recent years Healdsburg, Terra Linda and Elsie Allen temporarily suspend their varsity programs and other schools end junior varsity and freshman programs, the trend is apparent.

I have a passion for high school football, but I have to acknowledge the trend and admit it might not be all that bad. If youth sports are truly all about the kids as we claim, we need to give them an opportunity to choose their activity. I just wish more would choose more than one sport and enjoy as many experiences as possible.

I also admit if one of those experiences they choose is football, I would selfishly appreciate the choice.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)