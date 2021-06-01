JJ Says: Maria Carrillo baseball game was ugly and bad, but there is a good side to sports

After talking to both coaches, one of the umpires and several fans, I can draw a conclusion about what happened at the now infamous baseball game played at the Petaluma High School diamond on Saturday morning May 22, but I was not there and cannot say with certainty who said what, when.

I can say with as much certainty as I say that there will be traffic congestion on the Washington Street overpass this evening that Petaluma players and spectators were not involved. This was a confrontation between the Maria Carrillo side and the umpires. I deplore what happened, but Press Democrat columnist and Petaluma resident Bob Padecky, in a column that appears on this page, does a much better job of deploring than I could deliver.

It is up to Maria Carrillo High School officials to decide what comes next. They can circle the wagons and downplay the whole affair or they can take actions to prevent it from happening again. I’m not a big eye-for-an-eye guy, but there must be consequences and children of any age from teen to adulthood must be held accountable.

The kind of conduct that has been described cannot and should not be tolerated. Period, end of deploring.

Enough of the bad and the ugly. It is up to Maria Carrillo officials to deal with the ugly. I would rather look at the good as we come to the end of what we have chosen to call a “strange” sports season. More accurately it should be called a “miracle season.” It was truly a miracle it even happened.

Two incidents at different venues struck me as the “anti-chaos” vaccine. They were minor incidents, almost completely ignored by even those in attendance.

One occurred at a basketball game at Petaluma High between the Trojans and Napa. Basketball, as everyone knows, is a contact sport. There is constant bumping, shoving, grabbing and holding. Good officials keep control while still allowing the players to play. It was mostly that kind of game between the Trojans and Grizzlies.

Late in the game, Petaluma’s standout leader Esteban Bermudez was absolutely hammered by a Napa defender. A linebacker could have made an all-league team on the basis of the whack put on the Trojan guard. It was purely unintentional, but such collisions have the potential to spark emotional reactions. There were none.

The Napa player and one of his teammates immediately reached down to assist Bermudez to his feet and the Trojan reacted – he gave the Grizzly a quick pat and stepped to the free throw line to sink one of two foul shots. There was no animosity no hoots from the fans, no screams from the coaches. Just a bump – a very hard bump – in the road.

The next day, at the Casa Grande baseball diamond where the Gauchos and Crushers played for at least a share of first place, Casa prevailed in a thriller and rightly celebrated, while the Crushers quietly accepted the hurt and left with a salute to the Gauchos and without a grumble that I could hear.

In the same vein, Casa Grande officials are to be commended for agreeing to play a third basketball game against the Trojans. COVID-19 in the scheduled opposition’s camp forced cancellation of Petaluma’s last scheduled home game, potentially costing it a chance to honor its seniors.

Casa Grande, coming off an emotional 62-59 win over Petaluma just a week ago, could well have stood on the prestige of that win and concluded the season on a high note, but agreed to play the Trojans one more time. The result of that game will be known before the publication for this dissertation, but Casa players who made the decision to play the game, have already marked down a win in the respect column.

The point of all this is that while what reportedly happened in the chaos involving Maria Carrillo coaches, players and fans is ugly, there is still a lot of good things that quietly happen in sports that never get a headline.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)