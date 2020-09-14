JJ Says: Maytorena maintains that being coachable is undervalued skill

I’m not a Tweeter. To me it is the Mt. Everest of fake news, but I do enjoy the input of some of our local chatters, and sometimes I even learn a thing or two.

A tweet that caught my eye last weekend came from Coach Mayo, former Casa Grande High School baseball coach Paul Maytorena, who wrote: “Being coachable is an undervalued skill. Ask the great ones.”

I couldn’t agree more. This is especially true of high school players. Believe it or not, I was 17 once, and at that point in my life, I knew everything there was to know about everything I needed to know. Burgeoning young athletes just beginning their sports journey are all ears and quick feet, willing to listen, accept and learn.

By the time they reach their teens and are skilled enough to play high school sports, many players are convinced their way is the only way. This is true of athletes in all sports. The “great ones” that Maytorena refers to are the ones who understand that sports, like life, is a forever learning experience.

I’ve had some of the best baseball players in my world, from Jonny Gomes to Spencer Torkelson, tell me that their game is a game of adjustments. Both accomplished hitters, they make adjustments to pitchers, pitchers adjust to them, and the game continues.

Players need to adjust and learn as they grow. Petaluma is blessed with some of the best coaches in the area in almost all sports. The athletes who are willing to lesson and learn from those coaches are the ones that succeed.

While the best athletes are usually the best students (there are always a few exceptions to every rule), the best coaches are teachers. All coaches are teachers, but some are better at it than others. Communication is the key in all teacher-student relationships and it takes two to communicate, a teacher/coach to explain things and a student/athlete to accept the explanation.

The days of coaches telling young athletes to do things in a specific way because, “I told you to do it that way,” are long gone. Today’s young athletes need to not only be told, but shown why something is done in a particular way. The idea that something is done that way because it has always been done that way is as obsolete and an 8-track tape.

Becoming an accomplished athlete is a building process. Taking baseball as an example, it begins with such a basic fundamental as “keeping your eye on the ball,” meaning watching the bat hit the ball on the tee and tracking it all the way in from the pitcher’s hand.

The best coaches are the ones that recognize the skill and emotional level of their players. Coaching Little League baseball is a lot different than coaching high school baseball. The games are different and are played differently. Basic skills are similar, but what works in Little League – whalloping a ball over the fence – might not work in high school where hitting the ball to all fields might be a better skill.

The only problem I see with Coach Mayo’s theory is that too often players, especially the younger ones, get too much instruction from too many different directions.

When I’m at Little League games, I often shudder when parents, uncles, brothers and friends shout out instructions to little guys who are often just trying to survive at the plate or in the field.

The coach might be telling the young swinger to “watch the ball,” while a father is shouting, “Keep your head in there,” and mother is entreating, “You got this,” and from down the third base line someone always advises, “Have fun.”

I agree with Maytorena that the great players listen and learn, but there is also a nugget of truth in what player/coach/manager/philosopher Yogi Berra said -- “You can’t hit and think at the same time.”

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)