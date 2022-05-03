JJ Says: Mentors helped me understand track

What with COVID-19, weird schedules and everything happening simultaneously, it had been awhile since I had seen a track meet. I was reminded about how much I had missed at the Vine Valley League championship meet last week.

Naturally, I had a rooting interest in Petaluma and Casa Grande, but, as I quickly remembered, the competition is the thing. Team scores do count, ask the league champion Petaluma boys, but at the heart of it all it is you against a field of the best in the league.

The Petaluma boys had a legitimate chance to win the team championship, so for them, every team point was vital. The same could be said for the Casa Grande girls. The Trojan boys succeeded in their pennant quest, while the Gaucho girls couldn’t quite catch Justin-Siena. That mean that every duel, even those for fifth and sixth place counted.

But within the context of the team competition, there were a multitude of individual duels, including the biggest of all – against yourself. The most important term heard last at the meet was “PR.” Do I need to explain that means personal record?

Track, like so many sports, can be difficult to understand if you are not a regular follower. It took me a long time and several meets to even halfway figure things out.

I had some help along the way. I believe it was somewhere around 2012 or 2013 that I found myself standing alongside the fence at a Sonoma County League meet having a conversation with a man who seemed to know a lot about high school track - things like good times for each event and strategy. Turns out the man had a son who was a pretty gifted miler, what we convert now into the 1600 meters.

I sometimes have trouble reaching back 10 years these days, but I well remember that afternoon’s lesson delivered without condemnation for my lack of knowledge by Wayne Douglas. Turns out Wayne was a pretty darn good track athlete himself at Petaluma High and son, Ryan, was running in his footsteps.

Wayne had three other sons, all pretty good athletes and good kids, although they are really young men now. One son, Logan, went on to play for the Petaluma National Little League team that went to the World Series and is now a redshirt junior at Sonoma State.

Tragically, I only had a few sidelines lessons with Wayne who died unexpectedly at age 51 in 2014.

My other mentor on an off and again basis has been legendary Petaluma High cross country, track and girls basketball coach Doug Johnson. He has actually coached just about everything, but three legends in a career that is still continuing is enough.

The trouble about learning about track from Coach Johnson is that he has a mistaken idea of my track IQ. It is like trying to teach quantum physics to a third grader.

Back on the track last Friday, it was interesting to note that both Petaluma and Casa Grande, long noted for their outstanding distance runners, made major impacts in the sprints.

Petaluma’s Silas Polgeorgins and Casa Grande freshman Jacob Barlow ran one-two in the 100, with the Trojan running a VVAL best 11.30. Pologeorgis was second to American Canyon’s Alfons McCoy in the 200, and just for spice, was third in the shot put.

On the girls side, Casa’s Madita Scheubayr and Isabele Thors battled it out with Justin-Siena’s Lilliana Hobaugh in both the 100 and 200.

Of course there were many similar efforts for Trojan and Gaucho athletes in all running events, although the locals faltered some in the field events.

What's not always reflected in recountings of track events is the appreciation for one another shown by the competitors. In most team sports, players line up and slap hands, sometimes grudgingly. A real show of appreciation happens at the end of each race in track meets. Runners genuinely appreciate their opponents no matter the outcome. It is a camaraderie honed by mutual hard work and all-out effort.

I was reminded once again that effort needs to be refined by skill and technique. Effort I can see and appreciate. I’m still learning about skill and technique. That is an advanced placement class.

