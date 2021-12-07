JJ Says: More football success ahead for local teams

It may have been the longest and most successful football season in Petaluma history. It was certainly the longest and most successful in my two stints of watching teenagers kick, pass, run, tackle and block in Petaluma.

The year has been well chronicled. It was special.

The exciting thing as players hand in their helmets and gear is that all three teams could be as good or even better next season. All three teams have a solid core of returning players who will be eager to repeat or surpass the success of this fall.

Seniors at all three schools have set the bar high, and many will be missed, but they leave behind a work ethic and, even more importantly a knowledge of how to win and what it feels like to be a winner. Coaches, try as they might, can’t teach that. It has to come from the players.

And, all three teams will have players next fall.

It will be hard for St. Vincent to duplicate its historic success of this season and it will have to do it without Dante Antonini, one of the best football players in any division in the Redwood Empire. Also on the graduation list is Dominic Minton, the North Bay League Redwood Lineman of the Year along with such outstanding players as Jake DeCarli, Killian Collins, Liam O’Hare and Riley Gilfilian.

But while you’re paying tribute to those outstanding seniors, shed no tears, because coming back is Kai Hall, already a three-year varsity mainstay and this year’s NBL Redwood Offensive Player of the Year. He ran for 1,474 yards this season while playing with an injured shoulder that, at times, prevented him from raising his arms above his head. Can you imagine what he will do as a completely healthy senior?

Quarterback Jaret Bosarge also will be back after three years on the varsity. An outstanding defensive player, he knows the St. Vincent offense as well as the coaches. In the big games at the end of the season, he was an offensive key as opponents concentrated on Antonini and Hall.

All three Rooks brothers will be back – junior Nathan, sophomore Malcolm and, perhaps the best of them all by the time he is finished, freshman Rob. Throw in returning 280-pound, two-way lineman Cameron Vaughn, a legitimate Division 1 college prospect and this season’s high bar is, at least, within sight.

Casa Grande, like St. Vincent, returned to its historic glory led by record-setting quarterback Jacob Porteous. How do you replace 253 pass completions, 3,700 yards and 46 touchdowns? Sounds like a reporter’s silly question. The obvious answer is that you don’t.

But next in line, junior Wyatt Abramson, is pretty darn good. Abramson didn’t get a lot of playing time behind Porteous, but he did complete 13 of 22 passes for 282 yards with a touchdown. He will be a good one when he gets a chance to play.

Actually, more problematic will be replacing all three top receivers, Shane Runyeon, Marcus Scot and Caden Cramer. Their replacements, or at least successors, will be coming up from a junior varsity team that went 8-2. Clint Rea and Roman Hill lead a talented group well schooled in Casa’s wide-open brand of football.

College prospect Colin Patchet, perpetual-motion linebacker Joe Ellis and several other seniors will be badly missed, but there are others like sophomore all-league lineman Cody Cornelius and sophomore defensive back Matt Reilly ready to step up.

Casa Grande’s entire running game – meaning Ryder Jacobson – will be back. His performance near the end of the season may have coach John Antonio re-thinking how much he uses the running game next season.

And don’t forget the Casa junior varsity team was 8-2 and the freshmen team 7-2. There is talent moving to the varsity.

Petaluma was the youngest and most surprising team of all.

With the exception of two-way standout Neill Crudo who will be missed both for his talent and his leadership, all of the main Trojan skill players will be back after taking their team to a 7-4 record and keeping it in VVAL title contention until the final two weeks of the season.

That includes all-league quarterback Henry Ellis (junior); break-away back Silas Pologeorgis (junior); late-season bloomer Chase Miller (sophomore), durable fullback Lucas Vanderlind (junior) and top receiver Dawson Shaw (junior).

They were all outstanding and will be even better next year.

Petaluma carried six sophomores on the varsity all season. Four were starters and all played a lot. There were times when there wasn’t a single senior on the offensive line. Anchor of that line was Tyshaun Thames. The All-Leaguer is a sophomore.

It was an outstanding season, but it might not be over. It might just be on pause until next fall.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)