JJ Says: New athletic directors take on tough tasks

Can you believe that school will be back in session in less than a month. When it returns, students and parents will not notice many changes in sports programs, unless it is fewer COVID precautions, and even that is not a given. Most schools have filled their coaching positions and are pretty much set to go with schedules filled and athletes buffed by summer weight programs.

It is a different story behind the scenes, with all three local high schools starting their year with new athletic directors. Kevin Jackson replaces Ray McClintock at Petaluma. Football coaches John Antonio and Chris Weaver take over for Rick O’Brien at Casa Grande and Heather Campbell fills what was essentially a vacant position at St. Vincent.

McClintock has taken a job in the Petaluma Schools District and will be assistant Principal at Petaluma Junior High School. O’Brien is stepping down after doing Casa Grande a tremendous favor by helping guide it through a tough COVID-marred final year and Campbell takes on a full-time role at St. Vincent that was filled last year by Principal Patrick Daly.

All four new athletic directors are extremely qualified. Jackson knows Petaluma High as well as any educator in the area. He knows the faculty. He knows the community and, perhaps most importantly, he knows the students after severing as activities director. Head football coach Antonio and Weaver, an on campus-teacher, are a perfect pairing for Casa Grande. Campbell, a newcomer to administration, brings two-decades of experience working with athletes as sports trainer and sports medicine teacher at Casa Grande, and also knows St. Vincent by working as sidelines trainer for its football teams.

Campbell also starts her new position with the advantage of having a sports-oriented principal, and having an associate athletic director in Gary von Raesfeld who knows more about St. Vincent sports, past and present, than any person on the planet.

It has not been an easy time for athletic directors. COVID has obviously turned high school sports into a fruit cocktail – still sweet, but all mixed up. I still have no idea how athletic directors managed to follow the sometimes conflicting directives of national, state, county and California Interscholastic Federation officials to keep athletes playing for the last three school years.

All the new directors take their positions at schools with a legacy of sports excellence, but with that, comes expectations that sometimes can be unrealistic. It is a challenging position for all freshman ADs.

The buck may not stop with them, but it certainly passes through them on the way to their superiors – their principals and school district administrators.

Coaches have been asked to assume more and more administrative duties for things like scheduling, transportation and fund raising, but in all areas, it is the athletic directors who have to coordinate everything and be accountable to the administrators.

In life, it is always the middle man who gets squeezed, and in high school sports that man or woman is the athletic director. He/she must please the players, the coaches, the principals and, perhaps most difficult of all, the parents.

Athletes and coaches are the keys to all successful sports programs, but good parents are the keys to harmonious sports programs. When there is friction between any of those groups, it is the athletic director’s job to fix the problem. A good athletic director must be diplomatic enough and/or strong enough to get the problem solved.

The pay is minimal, usually just a period, and if they are lucky two periods, off from their teaching load to conduct athletic business, which can be a full-time job.

The area’s new athletic directors bring renewed enthusiasm and fresh ideas to their positions. They need and deserve support from the school administrations, but also from the community. They have tough tasks ahead.

