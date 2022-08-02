JJ Says: New baseball diamond is worth every penny

Petaluma’s new baseball diamond, introduced at a ground-breaking ceremony last week, will be more than a much-needed full-size baseball field.

More on the diamond can be found on the story on this page. What I offer in this missive is my personal vision of what the facility could, and hopeful will, mean to the community.

Through the years, I have seen many sports facilities, including baseball diamonds, sprout up like California Poppies around the community, but never one of this size and vision. There was a time when the diamonds, were volunteer creations. A group of community members would get together, receive material and monetary donations from the community, and build a Little League Park.

Much of the original Casa Grande High School baseball diamond was built by volunteers.

Times change. Today it takes qualified architects, civil engineers , union workers, permits, permissions and, most obvious, money to build a dugout, let alone a full-scale diamond.

The facility being erected at the Washington Street site will cost an estimated 5.3 million with more than another million needed for the amenities to make it the facility everyone wants.

That’s a lot of money.

It will be worth every penny.

I come late to the East Washington Street Park. It was people like Kevin McDonnel and youth soccer advocates who had the vision for what has become perhaps the most active sports facility in town. Hard to imagine how we ever managed our high school and youth programs without those fields.

What I see when I put on my virtual reality head gear, is a baseball stadium that is the centerpiece of not only the East Washington Street Park, but of that whole eastside area. With the soccer and lacrosse fields, Prince Park across the street and Rooster Run Golf Course right in the mix, you have a recreation dream. Put a baseball stadium right in the forefront an you have something very special.

But, it has to be a baseball stadium – not just a diamond. The diamond will be great, but we need a first-class facility, something that will attract not just the Leghorn American Legion fans, but teams and fans from from the high schools and youth groups. We need a facility that will attract big-time games and tournaments.

It is not hard to envision Petaluma and Casa Grande rivalry games played under the lights at the new facility; North Coast Section and even CIF playoff games; junior and senior traveling team tournaments. Since the field will be turfed, teams will be able to play at times when our current high school fields are swamp lands or swimming pools.

I recently made my annual pilgrimage to Fairfield’s Laurel Creek facility which will be the site of both Area and Region American Legion Tournaments this year. It is an awesome place to play and watch baseball with only one real drawback. It can be 100-plus degrees in the shade and there is no shade.

Imagine an even nicer facility, with a better press box, snack shack, batting cages – plus East Petaluma’s almost perpetual cooling breeze. Napa has its Memorial Stadium for football, Healdsburg has its revitalized Recreation Park, Sonoma has its Arnold Field. We can have something even better.

I freely admit to being petty, but I would love to see American Canyon fans going home raving about Petaluma’s baseball stadium instead of Petalumans driving home in awe of that community’s high school facilities.

I do have a couple of suggestions.

One should be done immediately. There needs to be better signage to delineate the opening to the park. It is hard enough for local people to find the entrance, let alone visitors from other communities.

The other is that both the park and the baseball stadium need to have names. I don’t know what the city’s rules on park and stadium names. There are several individuals in the community who deserved to be honored. If the city prefers not to name part or stadium after a person, I have sure someone can come up with a suitable name.

Leghorns Park was perfect. It will be fun to kick around a few names for the whole complex and, especially our new stadium – and I do mean stadium because that is what we will ultimately have. Its about time.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)